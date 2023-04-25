Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4 Spoilers & Review: Wonder Woman Has Won The War, But Who Are Mary Marvel’s New Shazam Patronesses?!

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4 Spoilers and Review follows.

Wonder Woman Has Won The War, But Who Are Mary Marvel’s New Shazam Patronesses?!

What To Expect.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #4

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by CIAN TORMEY, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and others!

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US The identity of humanity’s mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Wonder Woman, feuled by the Power of Shazam courtesy of Mary Marvel, facing off with the villain of this event.

She’s taking on Hera the new sovereign of the gods.

However, Hera feels that while Wonder Woman is more powerful than expected, she can overcome her and her lasso of truth with allies.

Particularly the Wizard Shazam.

However, he may no longer be on her side.

In contrast, Wonder Woman knows she has allies.

Plus, using the Power of Shazam, Wonder Woman seemingly defeats Hera!

Hera’s godly allies want nothing to do with her as Ares makes his loyalties clear and creates an interesting plan to keep the gods “honest”.

There’s also some interesting moments between Shazam Billy Batson and Wonder Woman / Wonder Girl Yara Flor including her commenting on his need for “big speeches” as well rebuffing his advance, as Billy, for a date.

In addition, Hera escapes with Wonder Woman letting her as Ares departs teasing a future confrontation between the two old adversaries.

Hera attempts to take back her thone, but her gods won’t allow it.

Nor will the Wizard Shazam as Hera vows revenge no matter how long it takes.

The battle between the Amazons and Hades also reaches its conclusion.

He just wanted to expand his holdings as the Amazons had abandoned their island Themyscira after all.

Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother and one-time ruler of Themyscira, now a goddess works with her peers to harness the energy within the Amazons to return the magic to their island including its concealment.

Nubia, the new Queen of the Amazons, welcomes this day as the story is promised to continue in the pages of the Wonder Woman which reaches a big milestone soon as well as a prestigious Dawn of DC resurgence.

The book’s back-up story sees Billy Batson and Mary Bromfield confront the Wizard Shazam among other things.

He explains why he did what did during the event.

He explained that he was wrong.

In addition, the goddess Hippolyta comes to Mary Marvel’s side and gives her new patronesses for her powers.

Mary Marvel’s now come from the following goddesses.

Seline for agility

Hippolyta for strength

Artemis for stamina

Zephyrus for flight

Aura for invulnerability

Minerva for cunning

This brings Mary Marvel back to a time when she had patronesses.

In contrast, Billy Batson’s powers still come from the following deities.

Solomon for wisdom

Hercules for strength

Atlas for stamina

Zeus for power

Achilles for courage

Mercury for speed

These are the classic Shazam gods.

This is in contrast to Black Adam who has his own Shazam pantheon.

Shu for stamina

Hershef for strength

Amon for power

Zehuti for wisdom

Anpu for speed

Menthu for courage

Sabbac also gets his Shazam SABBAC powers for different sources.

Satan for strength

Aym for indestructibility

Belail for wisdom

Beelzebub for flame

Asmodeus for courage

Craeteis for flight

As does Ibac for his IBAC powers.

Ivan the Terrible for terror

Borgia (Cesare Borgia) for cunning

Attila the Hun for fierceness

Caligula for cruelty

With that Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #4 (of 4), the Lazarus Planet event is now over.

The Pulse.

A fun issue with some potential for futures stores in the pages of Wonder Woman, Shazam and other Dawn of DC series. I still don’t see the point of this event mini-series nor why it was tied to Lazarus Planet. The story was strong, but while the art teams were comptent, I don’t find the styles were complementary. 6 out of 10.