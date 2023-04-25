Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4 Spoilers & Review: Wonder Woman Has Won The War, But Who Are Mary Marvel’s New Shazam Patronesses?!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4 Spoilers and Review follows.

Lazarus Planet logo orange

Wonder Woman Has Won The War, But Who Are Mary Marvel’s New Shazam Patronesses?!

What To Expect.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 0-1 Guillem March

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #4
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL
Art by CIAN TORMEY, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and others!
Cover by GUILLEM MARCH
Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO
$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US

The identity of humanity’s mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 0-2 Simone Di Meo Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 0-3 Michael Cho with Shazam & Hoppy

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Wonder Woman, feuled by the Power of Shazam courtesy of Mary Marvel, facing off with the villain of this event.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 1

She’s taking on Hera the new sovereign of the gods.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 2

However, Hera feels that while Wonder Woman is more powerful than expected, she can overcome her and her lasso of truth with allies.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 3

Particularly the Wizard Shazam.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 4

However, he may no longer be on her side.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 5

In contrast, Wonder Woman knows she has allies.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 6

Plus, using the Power of Shazam, Wonder Woman seemingly defeats Hera!

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 7

Hera’s godly allies want nothing to do with her as Ares makes his loyalties clear and creates an interesting plan to keep the gods “honest”.

There’s also some interesting moments between Shazam Billy Batson and Wonder Woman / Wonder Girl Yara Flor including her commenting on his need for “big speeches” as well rebuffing his advance, as Billy, for a date.

In addition, Hera escapes with Wonder Woman letting her as Ares departs teasing a future confrontation between the two old adversaries.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 13

Hera attempts to take back her thone, but her gods won’t allow it.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 14

Nor will the Wizard Shazam as Hera vows revenge no matter how long it takes.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 15

The battle between the Amazons and Hades also reaches its conclusion.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 17

He just wanted to expand his holdings as the Amazons had abandoned their island Themyscira after all.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 19

Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother and one-time ruler of Themyscira, now a goddess works with her peers to harness the energy within the Amazons to return the magic to their island including its concealment.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 20

Nubia, the new Queen of the Amazons, welcomes this day as the story is promised to continue in the pages of the Wonder Woman which reaches a big milestone soon as well as a prestigious Dawn of DC resurgence.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 21

The book’s back-up story sees Billy Batson and Mary Bromfield confront the Wizard Shazam among other things.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 23

He explains why he did what did during the event.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 24

He explained that he was wrong.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 25

In addition, the goddess Hippolyta comes to Mary Marvel’s side and gives her new patronesses for her powers.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 26

Mary Marvel’s now come from the following goddesses.

  • Seline for agility
  • Hippolyta for strength
  • Artemis for stamina
  • Zephyrus for flight
  • Aura for invulnerability
  • Minerva for cunning

This brings Mary Marvel back to a time when she had patronesses.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 27

In contrast, Billy Batson’s powers still come from the following deities.

  • Solomon for wisdom
  • Hercules for strength
  • Atlas for stamina
  • Zeus for power
  • Achilles for courage
  • Mercury for speed

These are the classic Shazam gods.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #4 spoilers 28

This is in contrast to Black Adam who has his own Shazam pantheon.

  • Shu for stamina
  • Hershef for strength
  • Amon for power
  • Zehuti for wisdom
  • Anpu for speed
  • Menthu for courage

Sabbac also gets his Shazam SABBAC powers for different sources.

  • Satan for strength
  • Aym for indestructibility
  • Belail for wisdom
  • Beelzebub for flame
  • Asmodeus for courage
  • Craeteis for flight

As does Ibac for his IBAC powers.

  • Ivan the Terrible for terror
  • Borgia (Cesare Borgia) for cunning
  • Attila the Hun for fierceness
  • Caligula for cruelty

With that Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #4 (of 4), the Lazarus Planet event is now over.

DC Universe Lazarus Planet Checklist 2023

The Pulse.

A fun issue with some potential for futures stores in the pages of Wonder Woman, Shazam and other Dawn of DC series. I still don’t see the point of this event mini-series nor why it was tied to Lazarus Planet. The story was strong, but while the art teams were comptent, I don’t find the styles were complementary. 6 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Black Panther #1 0 banner TAURIN CLARKE

Marvel Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees New Black Panther Series In A New Costume!

AEW Dynamite April 19 2023

AEW Dynamite April 19, 2023 Spoilers Sees Championship Change Hands!

Millennium

Retro Review: Millennium By Englehart, Staton & Gibson For DC Comics

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse