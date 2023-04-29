Impact Wrestling Hypes Thursday May 4, 2023 Debut Of Trinity Fatu Fka Naomi In WWE! Impact Wrestling May 4, 2023 7 May 11, 2023 Results Spoilers! Includes Video Of First Impact Wrestling Entrace!

Impact Wrestling had their taping on Friday April 28, 2023 or their upcoming shows this weekend including the debut of Trinity.

It is being reported that their was no physicality for his Impact debut, but that it was promo spot for Trinity where she noted she was with the promotion for the Knockouts championship.

That led to champion Deonna Purrazzo coming out to confront Trinity which in turn led to Jordynne Grace coming out to confront Purrazzo to remind her she has the next title shot. This is expected to air on May 4, 2023.

However, later in the TV taping, Trinity did come to make the save in a match between the Impact Wrestlinge Knockouts Tag Team Champions the Coven, KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde, who defeated Purrazzo and Grace in a match expected to air in May 11, 2023.

Teaser graphic below.

Plus the teaser video below of her walking onto the ramp at the Impact Wrestling taping.

Stay tuned this Thursday as Trinity speaks about her new chapter.