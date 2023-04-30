Dawn Of DC Green Arrow Series Extended To 12-Issue Maxi-Series By DC Comics! Plus Troublemaker Is Here!

Writer Joshua Williamson announced the move from a 6 issue to a 12 issues series through his newsletter.

GREEN ARROW #1 (of 12!) has finally landed!! The debut issue of Green Arrow hits comic books stores as the miniseries expands into a maxiseries!

GREEN ARROW #1 IS FINALLY OUT… And we have a big announcement! Looks like we’ve found six more arrows in the quiver! I’m thrilled to announce that DC has extended the issue count of GREEN ARROW from six to TWELVE. Thank you for supporting this book and making your voices heard, because I know I’ve got plenty more stories to tell with this ragtag bunch of archers. To everyone that pre-ordered or spread the word about the GREEN ARROW series, YOU made this happen. This is the power of talking to your comic book stores and pre-ordering! You made this happen! THANK YOU…

…Getting the series extended to 12 issues has been amazing. But we can’t stop there. It’s crucial that when you get your copy of GREEN ARROW #1 this week that you also pre-order the next issue! Here’s a little tease…it’s the first appearance of a new character called TROUBLEMAKER…

In addition to series artist Sean Izaakse’s main cover above for Green Arrow #2 he also worked on a variant cover for the issue below.

It features new character Troublemaker concept art.