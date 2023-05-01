Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves rolls onto VOD and Digital on May 2

Dungeons & Dragons was the game that had Gen X carrying sacks of polyhedral dice around school in the ’80s. Now it’s the source of a blockbuster film with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The movie brings together all the action and mythical creatures that made the game exciting. The movie will be available on Premium Video-On-Demand and digital purchasing on May 2. Physical Media will be available at the end of the month. Here’s the press release from Paramount Home Entertainment:

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS:

HONOR AMONG THIEVES

ARRIVES ON PREMIUM VIDEO-ON-DEMAND AND FOR DIGITAL PURCHASE MAY 2, 2023

Will arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on May 30th

An action-packed adventure that’s fun for the whole family, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES arrives for fans to watch at home on Premium Video-On-Demand and to purchase on Digital May 2, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

“Bursting with action, comedy and spectacle” (Kristy Puchko, Mashable), DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES has been hailed as “a total blast” (Scott Mantz, KTLA-TV) and “the best movie of the year” (Lex Briscuso, The Wrap). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes® and boasting a 93% audience score, the film is “the perfect movie for the whole family!” (Joe Deckelmeier, Screen Rant).

Fans who purchase the film on Digital will have access to over an hour of fascinating bonus content taking them deeper into the exciting world of Dungeons & Dragons. Go inside the making of the movie, featuring interviews with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and more. Explore the universe, characters, magical creatures, epic fight sequences, and stunning visual effects. Plus, laugh along with a hilarious gag reel and check out deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters! Bonus content is detailed below:

From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore — Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience.

— Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience. Rogues’ Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons — Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen.

— Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen. Fantastic Foes — Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film’s complex and fascinating villains.

— Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film’s complex and fascinating villains. The Bestiary — Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie’s magical beings and fantastical beasts.

— Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie’s magical beings and fantastical beasts. Forging the Forgotten Realms — Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands!

— Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands! Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls — Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure.

— Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure. Gag Reel — Don’t miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes.

— Don’t miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes. Deleted and Extended Scenes— Uncover even more of the action with deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!

Synopsis

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES will arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on May 30th.



DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES is rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents In Association with eOne

A JOHN FRANCIS DALEY & JONATHAN GOLDSTEIN Film “DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES”

CHRIS PINE MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ REGÉ-JEAN PAGE

JUSTICE SMITH SOPHIA LILLIS and HUGH GRANT

Music by LORNE BALFE Costume Designer AMANDA MONK Film Editor DAN LEBENTAL, ACE

Production Designer RAYMOND CHAN Director of Photography BARRY PETERSON

Executive Producers DENIS L. STEWART JOHN FRANCIS DALEY JONATHAN GOLDSTEIN

CHRIS PINE ZEV FOREMAN GREG MOORADIAN

Produced by JEREMY LATCHAM, p.g.a. BRIAN GOLDNER NICK MEYER

Based on HASBRO’S DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Story by CHRIS McKAY & MICHAEL GILIO

Screenplay by JONATHAN GOLDSTEIN & JOHN FRANCIS DALEY and MICHAEL GILIO

Directed by JONATHAN GOLDSTEIN & JOHN FRANCIS DALEY