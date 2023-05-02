Marvel Comics & Invincible Iron Man #5 Spoilers & Review: A Secret Gift Of Howard Stark Exploited By New Stark Unlimited CEO Feilong!

Marvel Comics and Invincible Iron Man #5 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Secret Gift Of Howard Stark Exploited By New Stark Unlimited CEO Feilong!

What To Expect.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON • Variant Cover by Phil Noto

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to…Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Invincible Iron Man #5 Spoilers and Review.

The issue opens with a creators’ credit and storyline catch-up page for readers just popping into this book now.

X-Men Feilong is now the own of the Stark Unlimited.

He finds Howard Stark’s Research Department.

In it, he finds hidden reels that Howard Stark left for his son Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Howard Stark has apparently discovered a brand-new powerful miracle metal.

His notes are on the film reels.

Tony Stark flies to the Stark Research Depart hangar later in the issue.

There he sees the Feilong has been building Stark Sentinels!

At the same time, Feilong attacks him while he seems to be destroying the Howard Stark reels meant for his son.

Feilong puts Tony Stark back in his Iron Man armor warning him that if stays in “Feilong’s armor”, as he’s the owner of the Stark Unlimited, that the Stark Sentinels will hunt him and all his loved ones down.

As a bit of test run, Feilong sends a partially complete Stark Sentinel after Iron Man.

Even an incomplete Stark Sentinel seems to be able to take out complete Iron Man armor.

Feilong and the Stark Sentinels are ready to unleash havoc.

The Pulse.

An interesting new status quo for Tony Stark and Iron Man. The Feilong angle is intriguing as are the new Stark Sentinels. Intriguing issue with solid art. 8 out of 10.