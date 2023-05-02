Marvel Comics & Invincible Iron Man #5 Spoilers & Review: A Secret Gift Of Howard Stark Exploited By New Stark Unlimited CEO Feilong!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Invincible Iron Man #5 Spoilers and Review follows.

Invincible-Iron-Man-logo

A Secret Gift Of Howard Stark Exploited By New Stark Unlimited CEO Feilong!

What To Expect.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 0-1 Kael Ngu

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU
Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON • Variant Cover by Phil Noto
Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to…Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 0-4 Phil Noto Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 0-5 Ivan TaoInvincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 0-3 Federico Vicentini

Plus a Bob Layton connecting variant Armoery cover.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 0-2 Bob Layton Connecting Cover

This variant cover is connects to other covers from Invincible Iron Man #1 all the way to Invincible Iron Man #8.

Invincible Iron Man #1 connecting variant covers Bob Layton Iron Man armory

Invincible Iron Man #5 Spoilers and Review.

The issue opens with a creators’ credit and storyline catch-up page for readers just popping into this book now.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 0-Z

X-Men Feilong is now the own of the Stark Unlimited.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 1

He finds Howard Stark’s Research Department.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 2

In it, he finds hidden reels that Howard Stark left for his son Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 3

Howard Stark has apparently discovered a brand-new powerful miracle metal.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 4

His notes are on the film reels.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 5

Tony Stark flies to the Stark Research Depart hangar later in the issue.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 6

There he sees the Feilong has been building Stark Sentinels!

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 7

At the same time, Feilong attacks him while he seems to be destroying the Howard Stark reels meant for his son.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 8

Feilong puts Tony Stark back in his Iron Man armor warning him that if stays in “Feilong’s armor”, as he’s the owner of the Stark Unlimited, that the Stark Sentinels will hunt him and all his loved ones down.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 10

As a bit of test run, Feilong sends a partially complete Stark Sentinel after Iron Man.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 11

Even an incomplete Stark Sentinel seems to be able to take out complete Iron Man armor.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 12

Feilong and the Stark Sentinels are ready to unleash havoc.

Invincible Iron Man #5 spoilers 13

The Pulse.

An interesting new status quo for Tony Stark and Iron Man. The Feilong angle is intriguing as are the new Stark Sentinels. Intriguing issue with solid art. 8 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
X-Deaths-of-Wolverine-3-spoilers-0-3-1-e1645726912126

Marvel Comics & X Deaths Of Wolverine #3 Spoilers: Who Is The Omega Wolverine & What Does The Future Hold For Mutants & The Resurrection Protocol?

Multiversity-Teen-Justice-1-0-banner-e1647537607769

DC Comics & DC’s Very Merry Multiverse #1 Spoilers: All 8 Pages Of 1st Appearance Of Teen Justice! Multiversity Earth 11!

Hallow's Eve #1 spoilers 0 banner Ariel Diaz with Amazing Spider-Man

Marvel Comics & Hallows’ Eve #1 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Standout Crawls Out From Under Chasm & The Amazing Spider-Man’s Shadows!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse