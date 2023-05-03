Marvel Comics & Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 Spoilers & Review: What Classic Spider-Man Character Becomes The Host For New Symbiote Misery?!

Marvel Comics and Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 Spoilersand Review follows.

What Classic Spider-Man Character Becomes The Host For New Symbiote Misery?!

Marvel Comics and Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Liz Allen’s apartment is about to be attacked.

Being CEO of Alchemax doesn’t help her.

Her Alchemax guards try to help her and her son.

However, they are easily dispatched.

Her panic room is also easily breached.

Liz Allan is injured in the melee.

However she has the Carnage related symbiote and the Anti-Venom symbiote in a vial?!

She embraces the symbiote duo to become Misery.

And, that is why the typical storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page ended the issue instead of opend it.

That is also why I am ending with the “What To Expect” solicit and covers for the issue instead of opening this piece with it.

Solicitation.

Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 (Of 5)

Written by Sabir Pirzada | Art by Francesco Mortarino | Cover by Skan | Virgin Variant Cover by Skan | Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Venom The Other Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee | Windowshades Variant Cover by Tba | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23 DEATH AND DESTRUCTION RETURN HOME! Liz Allen is the mother of Normie Osborn, who she is blissfully unaware is the all-new and all-deadly Red Goblin! But what Liz does know is that the Red Goblin has been active and has been seen VERY close to her home. And after her late husband’s father, Norman Osborn (maybe you’ve heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirling around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of ALCHEMAX to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has never seen before!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The Pulse:

An interesting and accessible issue for non-Symbiote or Spider-Man / Venom / Carnage readers. Intrigued by what’s next for Liza Allan. Decent art. 7.5 out of 10.