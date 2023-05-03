Marvel Comics & Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 Spoilers & Review: What Classic Spider-Man Character Becomes The Host For New Symbiote Misery?!

Spoilers

Carnage-logo-Symbiotes.png

What Classic Spider-Man Character Becomes The Host For New Symbiote Misery?!

Liz Allen’s apartment is about to be attacked.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 7

Being CEO of Alchemax doesn’t help her.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 8

Her Alchemax guards try to help her and her son.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 1

However, they are easily dispatched.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 2

Her panic room is also easily breached.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 3

Liz Allan is injured in the melee.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 4

However she has the Carnage related symbiote and the Anti-Venom symbiote in a vial?!

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 5

She embraces the symbiote duo to become Misery.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 6

And, that is why the typical storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page ended the issue instead of opend it.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 10

That is also why I am ending with the “What To Expect” solicit and covers for the issue instead of opening this piece with it.

Solicitation.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-1 Skan

Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 (Of 5)
Written by Sabir Pirzada | Art by Francesco Mortarino | Cover by Skan | Virgin Variant Cover by Skan | Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Venom The Other Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee | Windowshades Variant Cover by Tba | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION RETURN HOME! Liz Allen is the mother of Normie Osborn, who she is blissfully unaware is the all-new and all-deadly Red Goblin! But what Liz does know is that the Red Goblin has been active and has been seen VERY close to her home. And after her late husband’s father, Norman Osborn (maybe you’ve heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirling around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of ALCHEMAX to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has never seen before!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-1-1 Skan Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-2 Ryan Stegman The Other Venom Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-3 Inhyuk Lee Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-3-1 Inhyuk Lee Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-4 Todd Nauck Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-5 Leinil Francis Yu Cult of Carnage Misery #1 spoilers 0-6 Francesco Mortarino Madness Concept Art Design

The Pulse:

An interesting and accessible issue for non-Symbiote or Spider-Man / Venom / Carnage readers. Intrigued by what’s next for Liza Allan. Decent art. 7.5 out of 10.

