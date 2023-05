Marvel Comics Teases Summer Of Symbiotes!

Marvel Comics included the below house ad in some of their core super-hero titles this week.

It also included an addendum also via a house ad.

Likely more to be learned in Marvel’s Spider-Man / Venom FCBD 2023 offering.

FCBD 2023 (Free Comic Book Day 2023) is on Saturday May 6, 2023.

Philip Tan’s Summer of Symbiotes art pays homage to a classic X-Men art and artist.

Should be a macabre, but fun summer celebrating Venom’s 35th birthday.