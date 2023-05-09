DC Comics & Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 Spoilers & Review: Who Lives & Who Dies From This Young Justice Society?!

DC Comics and Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

Who Lives and Who Dies From This Young Justice Society?!

What To Expect.

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #6

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) The battle for the fate of the lost children is here! Stargirl faces off against the Childminder on Orphan Island in the hopes of saving these forgotten sidekicks from her monstrous clutches. But if she succeeds, what does this mean the DC Universe timeline?

Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a summary of the backstory of Hourman from DC One Million and later his affiliation with the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Then we pivot to modern day where Hourman seems to be siding with the Childminder against his one-time JSA team-up Stargirl.

Hourman feels a kinship to these lost legacy heroes sidekicks as he too feels forgotten.

We then learn the truth behind the mask as Childminder is very advanced in years and wants her payment from Hourman in time!

So, he obliges by aging Stargirl at last 50 years!

She is de-aged and joins the new Young Justice Society against Childminder.

And against Hourman too.

During the fight we finally meet the villain behind this whole series.

It’s the adult version of Time Master Corky Baxter?!

The young version wants nothing to do with his elder self and tries to stop him to no avail.

Stargirl has a plan and it involves Hourman’s brain.

I can’t fully explain that plan, but involves Hourman’s brain’s connection to time.

The brain is fried yet Hourman still functions and sends the elder Corky Baxter into the timestream.

A timestorm erupts, the one initially tilled by the elder Corky Baxter, and Stargirl vows no one will left behind.

However, Wing realizes – just as the younger Coky Baxter had – that he needs to go back in time to die and by doing so saves the world from the Nebula Man.

Wing sacrifices himself for that greater good.

The book ends with the Young Justice Society arriving at Stargirl’s home as the future is teased including a reunion by the Golden Age Flash and his long-lost daughter The Boom.

Corky Baxter also struggles with his potential future after seeing and not liking his elder, more villainous, self.

The Pulse.

A satisfying conclusion to the series that sees an infusion of younger legacy heroes into the Dawn of DC. No thrilled we have to wait until Justice Society of America #6 to see what’s next, but I remain intrigued. Amazing art yet again. 8 out of 10.