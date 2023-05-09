DC Comics & Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 Spoilers & Review: Who Lives & Who Dies From This Young Justice Society?!

DC Comics and Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

Stargirl-logo

Who Lives and Who Dies From This Young Justice Society?!

What To Expect.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 0-1 Todd Nauck

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #6
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art and cover by TODD NAUCK
Variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The battle for the fate of the lost children is here! Stargirl faces off against the Childminder on Orphan Island in the hopes of saving these forgotten sidekicks from her monstrous clutches. But if she succeeds, what does this mean the DC Universe timeline?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 0-2 Marguerite Sauvage Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 0-3 Kevin Maguire

Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a summary of the backstory of Hourman from DC One Million and later his affiliation with the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 1 Hourman & Justice Society of America JSA

Then we pivot to modern day where Hourman seems to be siding with the Childminder against his one-time JSA team-up Stargirl.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 2 Hourman & Justice Society of America JSA

Hourman feels a kinship to these lost legacy heroes sidekicks as he too feels forgotten.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 3 Hourman

We then learn the truth behind the mask as Childminder is very advanced in years and wants her payment from Hourman in time!

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 4 Hourman

So, he obliges by aging Stargirl at last 50 years!

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 5

She is de-aged and joins the new Young Justice Society against Childminder.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 6

And against Hourman too.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 7

During the fight we finally meet the villain behind this whole series.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 8

It’s the adult version of Time Master Corky Baxter?!

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 9

The young version wants nothing to do with his elder self and tries to stop him to no avail.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 10

Stargirl has a plan and it involves Hourman’s brain.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 11

I can’t fully explain that plan, but involves Hourman’s brain’s connection to time.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 12

The brain is fried yet Hourman still functions and sends the elder Corky Baxter into the timestream.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 13

A timestorm erupts, the one initially tilled by the elder Corky Baxter, and Stargirl vows no one will left behind.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 14

However, Wing realizes – just as the younger Coky Baxter had – that he needs to go back in time to die and by doing so saves the world from the Nebula Man.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 15

Wing sacrifices himself for that greater good.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 16

The book ends with the Young Justice Society arriving at Stargirl’s home as the future is teased including a reunion by the Golden Age Flash and his long-lost daughter The Boom.

Stargirl & The Lost Children #6 spoilers 17

Corky Baxter also struggles with his potential future after seeing and not liking his elder, more villainous, self.

It should also be noted that Hourman is also playing a role in the Flash series (full spoilers for The Flash #798 here) on its march to Flash #800.

Flash #798 spoilers 8

The Pulse.

A satisfying conclusion to the series that sees an infusion of younger legacy heroes into the Dawn of DC. No thrilled we have to wait until Justice Society of America #6 to see what’s next, but I remain intrigued. Amazing art yet again. 8 out of 10.

