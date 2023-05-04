DC Comics & The Flash #798 Spoilers & Review: An Hourman, The Gold Beetle & Granny Goodness Welcome An Expanded Flash Family As Milestone Flash #800 Looms!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

DC Comics and The Flash #798 Spoilers and Review follows.

Wally-West-The-Flash-logo-1-e1597265388399

An Hourman, The Gold Beetle and Granny Goodness Welcome An Expanded Flash Family As Milestone Flash #800 Looms!

What To Expect.

Flash #798 spoilers 0-1 Taurin Clarke

THE FLASH #798
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MIKE SPICER
Variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG
1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA
1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

Tragedy befalls the West family, which uncovers a mystery that will take our favorite red-headed hero beyond time and space! Mister Terrific joins Wally along with a few surprise guests to help him on a mission to save the Flash Family!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Flash #798 spoilers 0-2 Mike Perkins & Mike Spicer Flash #798 spoilers 0-3 Ethan Young Flash #798 spoilers 0-4 Serg Acuna

The Flash #798 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with the birth of Wally West and Linda Park West’s third child.

Flash #798 spoilers 1

As son, Wade West, joins Irey and Jai.

Flash #798 spoilers 2

It also appears that with the birth of Wade, Linda has lost her super-speed powers.

Flash #798 spoilers 3

As Wally West is with Mister Terrific working on his device to access Hypertime, Wade gets taken for tests in the hospital.

Flash #798 spoilers 4

However, all is not as it seems, as another comes to the room to get Wade for his tests revealing that Wade has been taken by an imposter.

Flash #798 spoilers 5

Linda runs out of her room after that “nurse” with Wade, but is felled by an explosion.

Flash #798 spoilers 6

It happened at the same time that Mister Terrific’s device encountered difficulties and exploded.

Flash #798 spoilers 7

From the haze, the android Hourman has returned to help Wally West find his kidnapped son.

Flash #798 spoilers 8

Hourman is also a big part of the Stargirl: Lost Children mini-series.

Flash #798 spoilers 9

Hourman explains that he was trapped outside time and space battling time-villain Extant the former Monarch and possibly still the one-time Hawk, but that remains to be seen.

Flash #798 spoilers 10

Somehow, Hourman was freed from his eternal battle due to an explosion and ended up at Timepoint where he heard of the kidnapping of the Flash’s son.

Flash #798 spoilers 11

The villains will need Hourman’s Worlogog, which he hasn’t seen in a long-time, but Flash knows who to call as he’s seen it before.

Flash #798 spoilers 12

The Flash attracts the Gold Beetle to the present from the timeline.

Flash #798 spoilers 13

Looks like, this time, the Gold Beetle hasn’t met the Flash yet in continuity, but is willing to help.

Flash #798 spoilers 14

She share the Worlogog with our heroes.

Flash #798 spoilers 15

Kid Flash joins the rescue mission and the team departs.

Flash #798 spoilers 16

They’re ready to enter Hypertime to find Wade West.

Flash #798 spoilers 17

However, as they’re about to enter it, they are attacked?!

Flash #798 spoilers 18

Well, it’s more of a “Hello, how are you, long time no see, Wally” type encounter from the Omega-Bam-Man!

Flash #798 spoilers 19

The Pulse.

A rip-roaring issues or ups, downs, sideways and more. Entertaining and intriguing despite time travel or hypertime stories tending to be inaccessible or incomprehensible at times. Not a fan of the cosmic wrestling champ cliffhanger, but am excited for more of Hourman and Gold Beetle. Decent art. 7.5 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Avengers #2 December 7 2016 Avengers Volume 7 Kang War Alex Ross cover virgin art Kang personas banner

Marvel Comics & Timeless #1 Spoilers Fallout! Demythifying Kang, Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, Iron Lad, Rama-Tut & Nathanial Richards! Kang Personas Who’s Who!

Superman-Son-Of-Kal-El-10-spoilers-0-banner-Rafa-Sandoval-e1650191920216

DC Comics & Superman: Son Of Kal-El #10 Spoilers: Jon Kent Introduces His Boyfriend To Lois Lane & Batman Receiving VERY DIFFERENT Responses!

Okada banner

NJPW Sakura Genesis 2023 Spoilers Saw Okada Defend IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Title Against Sanada! Who Left With The Strap?

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse