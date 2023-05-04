DC Comics & The Flash #798 Spoilers & Review: An Hourman, The Gold Beetle & Granny Goodness Welcome An Expanded Flash Family As Milestone Flash #800 Looms!

DC Comics and The Flash #798 Spoilers and Review follows.

An Hourman, The Gold Beetle and Granny Goodness Welcome An Expanded Flash Family As Milestone Flash #800 Looms!

What To Expect.

THE FLASH #798

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MIKE SPICER

Variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock) Tragedy befalls the West family, which uncovers a mystery that will take our favorite red-headed hero beyond time and space! Mister Terrific joins Wally along with a few surprise guests to help him on a mission to save the Flash Family!

The Flash #798 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with the birth of Wally West and Linda Park West’s third child.

As son, Wade West, joins Irey and Jai.

It also appears that with the birth of Wade, Linda has lost her super-speed powers.

As Wally West is with Mister Terrific working on his device to access Hypertime, Wade gets taken for tests in the hospital.

However, all is not as it seems, as another comes to the room to get Wade for his tests revealing that Wade has been taken by an imposter.

Linda runs out of her room after that “nurse” with Wade, but is felled by an explosion.

It happened at the same time that Mister Terrific’s device encountered difficulties and exploded.

From the haze, the android Hourman has returned to help Wally West find his kidnapped son.

Hourman is also a big part of the Stargirl: Lost Children mini-series.

Hourman explains that he was trapped outside time and space battling time-villain Extant the former Monarch and possibly still the one-time Hawk, but that remains to be seen.

Somehow, Hourman was freed from his eternal battle due to an explosion and ended up at Timepoint where he heard of the kidnapping of the Flash’s son.

The villains will need Hourman’s Worlogog, which he hasn’t seen in a long-time, but Flash knows who to call as he’s seen it before.

The Flash attracts the Gold Beetle to the present from the timeline.

Looks like, this time, the Gold Beetle hasn’t met the Flash yet in continuity, but is willing to help.

She share the Worlogog with our heroes.

Kid Flash joins the rescue mission and the team departs.

They’re ready to enter Hypertime to find Wade West.

However, as they’re about to enter it, they are attacked?!

Well, it’s more of a “Hello, how are you, long time no see, Wally” type encounter from the Omega-Bam-Man!

The Pulse.

A rip-roaring issues or ups, downs, sideways and more. Entertaining and intriguing despite time travel or hypertime stories tending to be inaccessible or incomprehensible at times. Not a fan of the cosmic wrestling champ cliffhanger, but am excited for more of Hourman and Gold Beetle. Decent art. 7.5 out of 10.