Rabblecast 605 – Writers Guild of America Strike, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Erik Hernandez

News

It has happened before and unfortunately is happening again. The Writers Guild of America(WGA) is at odds with the, Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers(AMPTP aka the Studio) over streaming residuals and the use of AI for writing or creating original content. The strike itself is already affecting late night talk shows, as they were the first to shut down once the vote from WGA went into affect on May 2nd. 

Many other productions will also shut down or delay productions as many workers are unwilling to cross picket lines, choosing instead to side with the writers. How long will this go on is anyone’s guess. The previous dispute between the WGA and AMPTP last from November of 2007 to February 2008. More as this story develops.

Also, we share our thoughts on the latest offering from, Marvel Studios in the form of, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The final Guardians movie in the trilogy from Writer/Director, James Gunn. With this project finally finished James Gunn will now be heading over to Warner Bros. Discovery to head up their DC Films Studio after finding success with, The Suicide Squad(2021) and the HBO MAX series, Peace Maker. 

