Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 1 boxes 11 classic action films from Hong Kong.



Jam-packed with epic kung-fu tales from the legendary Hong Kong studio, Shout! Factory is proud to announce Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1. Featuring eleven films from the influential filmmakers never before available on Blu-ray in North America, this deluxe box set will be available June 13, 2023. Fans can pre-order copies by visiting ShoutFactory.com



Showcasing classic tales of battles between good and evil fought by fabled heroes and larger than life villains, the set contains eleven films released from 1967-1969 including: The Assassin, The Thundering Sword, The Golden Swallow, The Jade Raksha, The Bells of Death, The Sword of Swords, Killer Darts, The Invincible Fist, Dragon Swamp, The Flying Dagger and The Golden Sword. The box set also comes loaded with new bonus features, including new audio commentaries from critics, authors and experts including David West, Gilbert Po, Brian Bankston, Frank Djeng and James Mudge; new interviews with author Leon Hunt, author and critic Kim Newman, actress Cheng Pei-Pei, critic Tony Rayns, dubber Peter Boczar, and more!



Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 1 Titles and Bonus Features



THE ASSASSIN

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 112 min.)

In the same year that director/writer Chang Cheh and star Jimmy Wang Yu revolutionized Hong Kong kung fu cinema with One-Armed Swordsman, they also collaborated on this epic of the Six Kingdoms era. Here, Yu is a two-armed swordsman who is also a Wei Empire patriot. Inside the Han Empire, Han Kuei, who comes from the royal family, assumes full power and wants to eliminate loyal officer Yen Sui. Later, our main character is betrayed by a jealous rival and becomes a village butcher. But when he meets Yen Sui, he is sent back on the road of vengeance. Chiao Chiao, the lovely and talented costar of One-Armed Swordsman, here plays Hsia, the love of the hero’s life and the strong woman who survives to protect their child.

NEW Audio Commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



THE THUNDERING SWORD

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 90 min.)

Superstar swordswoman Cheng Pei-pei, (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), stars as the daughter of the Poison Master in a Romeo And Juliet-style martial arts adventure concerning a search for the magical “Heaven and Earth” weapon in The Thundering Sword.

NEW From a Western Perspective – an interview about the transnational appeal of the Shaw Brothers with academic Leon Hunt, author of “Kung Fu Cult Masters: From Bruce Lee to Crouching Tiger”

NEW interview with author and critic Kim Newman about the Western “breakthrough” films of Sir Run Run Shaw, which took the producer from East to West.

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



THE GOLDEN SWALLOW

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 104 min.)

The indomitable martial arts team of director Chang Cheh and stunt choreographer Liu Chia-liang continues the compelling saga of The Golden Swallow from King Hu’s Come Drink With Me in this sequel of heartbreaking romance, intrigue and stunning action.

NEW Audio Commentary by Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po

Interview with actress Cheng Pei-Pei by Frédéric Ambroisine

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



THE JADE RAKSHA

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 91 min.)

Thanks in great part to Cheng Pei-pei, women in martial arts movies played a more central role in the plots and the swordswomen of the genre became some of the most charismatic figures in Hong Kong cinema. In The Jade Raksha, Cheng Pei-pei becomes a human combine harvester as she hacks and whacks a path through life, avenging the death of her family under the moniker “The Jade Raksha.”

NEW Slicing at the Stars – an interview with critic and Hong Kong film expert Tony Rayns, about the emergence, key players and success of the Shaw Brothers wuxia film

NEW A Very Vocal Violence – Hong Kong based dubber Peter Boczar reflects on his time behind the microphone for a number of martial arts masterpieces.

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



THE BELLS OF DEATH

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 85 min.)

The Bells Of Death is a whirlwind story about a man embarking on a life-long journey to master the sword, then find and eliminate the three men who killed his family and abducted his sister.

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



THE SWORD OF SWORDS

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 106 min.)

Jimmy Wang Yu had just exploded into superstardom as One-Armed Swordsman when he teamed with respected writer/director Cheng Kang for this tale of master martial artists vying for the title blade – a “weapon of exceptional brilliance.” And with legendary martial arts choreographers Lau Kar-leung and Tang Chia directing the action, the result is a superb, flat-out adventure of intrigue, deception, and an abduction, delivering one battle after another until it culminates in an amazing all-out slaughter.

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer



AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



KILLER DART

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 84 min.)

Rampaging bandits are pillaging peaceful Chinese villages until the grieving dart master Liu Wen Lung sets out with his student, son, and servant to avenge his murdered wife and set things right. Renowned director Ho Meng-Hua – soon to be internationally famous for The Flying Guillotine – masterfully balances action with intrigue and romance, as the path of righteousness is littered with lies … and corpses.

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



THE INVINCIBLE FIST

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 94 min.)

The Invincible Fist is one of the few films where the godfather of the kung fu film Chang Cheh headlined Lo Lieh as the leading hero three years before Lo would become the Shaw Brothers’ first international star in King Boxer (aka Five Fingers Of Death). Here he plays a dedicated chief constable for Tsang Chou village who falls in love with the blind daughter of a bandit who is wreaking havoc. Joining him in all the action and emotion are award-winning actor Ku Feng and future superstar David Chiang.

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

NEW Audio commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks.

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



DRAGON SWAMP

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 105 min.)

Cheng Pei-pei, the screen’s greatest swordswoman, teams with Lo Lieh for this amazing, fast-paced adventure of the “Martial Arts World” – where everyone is killing to gain the famous “Jade Dragon Sword.” Fascinating characters, like the Roaming Knight and the Master of Dragon Swamp, clash in this family feud, which takes place over twenty years. In addition to the spectacular fights, this special production holds an emotional wallop for the finale.

NEW Audio Commentary with Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po.

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



THE FLYING DAGGER

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 93 min.)

Godfather of the kung fu film, director Chang Cheh is famous for introducing the revolutionary concept of “yanggang” (macho) martial arts movies. Until then, female stars (often in male swordsman roles) ruled the screens. This collaboration between him and swordswoman supreme Cheng Pei-pei is exceptional indeed. Cheng could hold her own with any man, freeing Chang to create the best of all possible martial arts worlds.

NEW Audio Commentary with Frank Djeng of the New York Asian Film Festival

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



THE GOLDEN SWORD

(1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / 101 min.)

Lo Wei remains internationally famous for directing Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan’s first major movies. Cheng Pei-pei is now internationally famous for her superlative villainous role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. But both were superstars in Hong Kong for decades prior, so any teaming of the superlative “swordswoman supreme” and the vaunted director/writer/actor is cause for celebration. Kao Yuen joins them as a noble swordsman, and award-winning actor Ku Feng stars as the Frontier Terror in the evocative and effective “Martial Arts World” adventure.

NEW Audio Commentary with Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



