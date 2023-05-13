WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ Unconventional Championship Match For WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Revealed Through WWE Smackdown May 12, 2023 Spoilers!

WWE Smackdown 2023 May 12 2023 Roman Reigns returns

WWE reports.

…Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown to makes The Usos apologize to him and to declare that he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions…

That means that WWE continues to the tease the tensions within the Bloodline as its primary storyline.

WWE further reports.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 WWE Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa are set to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions in an attempt to take back the gold for The Bloodline.

Since the one-time “Honorary Uce” Zayn split with The Bloodline and reunited with his longtime friend Owens against the dominant faction, Reigns has made it clear that the pair were a problem that must be dealt with. At WrestleMania, however, Zayn and Owens struck a huge blow to their adversaries when they ended The Usos’ historic title reign and claimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Since their loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jimmy & Jey have fought to redeem themselves in the eyes of The Head of the Table. Despite their efforts, The Usos lost a title rematch, and although they overcame Zayn, Owens and Matt Riddle in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at WWE Backlash, their brother Solo Sikoa picked up the victory.

On the May 12 edition of SmackDown, Reigns returned to SmackDown for the first time since The Showcase of the Immortals and wasted little time voicing his disappointment with The Usos for failing to recapture the gold. Much to Jimmy & Jey’s humiliation, he then charged Special Counsel Paul Heyman with declaring that Reigns would join forces with Sikoa to challenge Owens and Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WWE Night of Champions.

Don’t miss all the action of WWE Night of Champions, streaming LIVE from Jeddah Superdome on Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 WWE Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match graphic

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs on May 27, 2023.

