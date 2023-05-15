Titan Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Robotech Return To Original Continuity With Rick Hunter Series!
Titan Comics reports.
Robotech: Rick Hunter #1
Author: Brandon Easton
Artist: Simone Ragazzoni
Main Cover Artist: Inhyuk Lee
Variant Cover Artists: Derrick Chew, Simone Ragazzoni, Josh Burchman, Nahuel Grego
32 pages
One Sale: August 2, 2023
SRP: £2.65
After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past — when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!
The variant covers follow.
Concept art below.
Preview pages follow.
IMBD described the 1985 TV series of 85 episodes as per the below.
An alien spaceship crash lands on Earth and the technology and secrets she bears lead Earth into three destructive interplanetary wars.
They’re back.