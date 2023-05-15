Titan Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Robotech Return To Original Continuity With Rick Hunter Series!

Titan Comics reports.

Robotech: Rick Hunter #1

Author: Brandon Easton

Artist: Simone Ragazzoni

Main Cover Artist: Inhyuk Lee

Variant Cover Artists: Derrick Chew, Simone Ragazzoni, Josh Burchman, Nahuel Grego

32 pages

One Sale: August 2, 2023

SRP: £2.65

After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past — when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!