Blu-ray Review: Warriors Two

Sammo Hung is an unexpected triple threat of Hong Kong films. He’s a fighter, actor and filmmaker. You’d expect that husky actor to play comic roles, but most people are a bit shocked at seeing his martial arts skills when he gets down to the fight scenes. We’re used to an overweight actor turned into a punching bag on the screen. Sammo’s physical skills rate up there with his longtime friend Jackie Chan. He didn’t look like comic relief sparring with Bruce Lee in Enter The Dragon. He was doing backward flips even as Bruce was beating him up. As an actor he played goofy characters, but he performs the little things that give his character dramatic moments that don’t undercut the tone. Sammo is a director who understands how to frame a fight. He keeps the audience engaged in the action and the characters. Warriors 2 was Sammo’s second film, but his three main skills were on full display.

Cashier Wah (The Monk’s Fight‘s Casanova Wong) is a clerk at the local bank who discovers that a prominent businessman is plotting to kill the mayor and take control of the town. He hires a crew of professional killers to get the job done right. Cashier thinks he’s telling the right person about the treacherous plot to save the mayor’s life. But it’s the wrong person. This leads to business leader’s plans being altered since they need to kill Cashier first. He’s almost taken out in an ambush except he’s saved by the goofy Kei Cheun (Sammo Hung) who is called Fatty on the original English dub. He takes his beaten pal to Master Tsang (Knockabout‘s Leung Kar-yan) who is a doctor. While Cashier heals, the plot against the mayor happens and includes another victim close to Cashier. He fears he’ll be killed when he leaves Master Tsang’s protection. This leads to Master Tsang teaching Cashier the art of Wing Chun Kung Fu, but he must promise to only use these skills for self-defense and not revenge. But can he keep such a promise? Will the evil businessman and his crew be satisfied with who they’ve killed?

Warriors Two shows how Sammo Hung as a writer and director understood what an audience wants from a martial arts movie. We’re not overburdened with plot. We get enough dialogue to understand the situation. He creates well rounded characters without having them get too talky. When they aren’t fighting, we’re learning about Wing Chun Kung Fu. Cashier training scenes with Master Tsang are a touch unconventional. He has to defend against a moving dummy and later trains to use a pole to smackdown unusual targets. The last quarter of the movie is one giant action scene involving Cashier, Kei and Tsang’s niece going after the hitmen and their boss. The fights get extremely inventive including one person having to deal with a bear trap on his leg. We even get a taste of Praying Mantis Kung Fu in the finale. The most important thing is seeing the lessons of Master Tsang put to use by his students.

The film has a lot of talent throwing fists, feet, spear and swords around the screen. The cast includes Fung Hak-on (The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires‘), Lau Kar-wing (Master of the Flying Guillotine), Yuen Biao (Wheels On Meals), Chung Fat (Game of Death), Mars (Enter the Fat Dragon) and Lee Hoi-sang (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin). The fights are colorful and dynamic since the various hired killers have powers such a one with iron skin and a quartet of swordsmen. Sammo performs the comic relief moments from the supporting character. He makes sure he doesn’t outshine the leading man. He gives himself a massive bald spot so he doesn’t look more glamourous. His big finale fight does resemble moves that the Three Stooges wish they’d been able to pull off. Casanova Wong looks intense in his extensive battles before and after he learns Wing Chun.

The Blu-ray features both the Hong Kong Theatrical Cut (95:40) and International Export Cut (90:09). The differences include less of the comedy moments involving Sammo. He lets his character learn how not to be exploited in these scenes. The international cinemas wanted the focus on the action. You can figure out what was snipped when watching the original English dub track since it reverts to the Cantonese soundtrack.

Warriors Two is not a sequel since the two warriors refer to Cashier and Master Tsang. Their names were the title in Hong Kong. They’re legendary figures in China, but not quite marquee worthy around the world. The English title might be an attempt to cash in on The Warriors since that came out in early 1979. Warriors Two was released in Hong Kong at the end of 1978. Don’t wonder if you should see Sammo’s Warriors One first. There is no such film.

Warriors Two is a great action film with Sammo’s script being as efficient as Wing Chun Kung Fu. There are no laborious wasted minutes that make you forget this is about martial arts. Sammo delivers on his triple threat skills in Warriors Two with a fine performance, remarkable fights and an innovative film.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The Audio has Cantonese DTS-HD MA Mono, Mandarin DTS-HD MA Mono, English DTS-HD MA Mono (classic dub) and English 5.1 DTS-HD MA Mix from the DVD dub on the Hong Kong version. The International Cut only has the English DTS-HD MA mono mix. Both versions have English subtitles.

Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng & Robert “Bobby” Samuels is on the Hong Kong cut. My neighbors by this point must think that Frank Djeng lives in my place since they must hear his voice constantly from his well-informed tracks on recent Blu-ray releases. Samuels worked and lived with Sammo Hung for a while. He freely discusses his time with Sammo. He was inspired by Five Fingers of Death to learn martials arts, pick up Chinese and spend a lot of time Chinatown. He traveled to Hong Kong lived his dream.

Audio Commentary by Mike Leeder and Arne Venema give even more tales about the cast and crew on the International Cut.

The Way of the Warrior: The Making of Warriors Two (45:37) includes interview with Sammo Hung, Gung Hark-on, Leung Kar-yan and Casanova Wong. The actors go into learning authentic Wing Chun Kung Fu. There is footage of them practicing so they can get it right. Master Tsang and Cashier Hua are legendary figures, so Sammo Hung didn’t want to make them look amateurish when fighting.

Interview with Leung Kar-yan (5:15) has him talking about his approach to playing Master Tsang. He points out that Sammo Hung like real action when they’re fighting in his film. He’ll ask for retakes if you’re not hitting hard enough. He enjoyed working with Sammo. They use an older transfer of the film for the highlights so you can tell how much better this Arrow Video is. Even though he was know as “Beardy” for his ability to grow facial hair, he’s clean shaven in the archival interview.

Trailer Gallery includes Cantonese (4:02) and English (3:31) versions. Both highlight the real star of the movie, Wing Chun Kung Fu. They promise you’ll see all 36 movies. This is like a workout video with a plot.

Image Gallery has over 60 press photos, lobby cards, posters, press kits and the DVD sleeve.

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and new artwork by Joe Kim.

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Clements and original press materials.

