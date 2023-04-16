Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 Spoilers Sees 2 Of 4 New Champions Crowned!

John Babos

Spoilers

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 Spoilers Sees 2 Of 4 New Champions Crowned!

Impact Wrestling 2023 Rebellion logo

Here was the full card for the PPV / Premium Live Event from Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 card

Well, only two of the four championship matches saw new champions crowned and they were the two we expected to see new champions in as the former champs both had to relinquish their titles due to injury.

Impact reports.

Impact Wrestling 2023 Rebellion new Impact Wrestling World Championship match

…Steve Maclin vs KUSHIDA – IMPACT World Championship

The bell rings and KUSHIDA immediately goes for the Hoverboard Lock. Maclin retreats to the outside in hopes of regaining his composure. Maclin slows the pace down and takes control. Maclin hits a back breaker, targeting the core of KUSHIDA. The fight spills to the outside where Maclin delivers a clothesline, followed by a thudding suplex. Maclin jumps off the apron with a flying knee. Back in the ring, Maclin hits an Olympic Slam for two. Maclin goes for another Olympic Slam but this time KUSHIDA counters into a handspring back elbow. KUSHIDA spikes him with a Fisherman’s Buster for a very close near fall. KUSHIDA avoids Caught in the Crosshairs and hits a Pele Kick on the ramp. Both men are down following a German suplex from Maclin. Maclin almost puts him away with a buckle bomb, powerbomb combo. KUSHIDA picks him off the top rope and locks in the Hoverboard Lock. Maclin makes it to the bottom rope, forcing KUSHIDA to break the hold. KUSHIDA drives him face-first into the French announce table. KUSHIDA is Caught in the Crosshairs. Maclin spikes him with the KIA but somehow KUSHIDA kicks out at two. KUSHIDA catches Maclin in the Hoverboard Lock but Maclin fights out of it. KUSHIDA locks in yet another Hoverboard Lock but this time Maclin hits a super KIA to win.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 new Impact World Champion Steve Maclin

Steve Maclin def KUSHIDA – NEW IMPACT World Champion

After the match, Maclin demands that IMPACT President Scott D’Amore hands him the IMPACT World Title. D’Amore begrudgingly does so but Maclin blindsides him with the title. [A returning] Nick Aldis gets off commentary and confronts Maclin in the middle of the ring…

Impact Wrestling 2023 Rebellion new Knockouts Championship match

Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo – Knockouts World Championship

Grace headbutts Purrazzo off the apron. Grace dives through the ropes, sending Purrazzo back-first into the steel guardrail. Grace hits the Juggernaut Jackhammer on the floor. Grace puts her strength on display as she hits a 20-second delayed vertical suplex. Purrazzo connects with a side Russian leg sweep, then momentarily locks in the Fujiwara Armbar. Grace breaks free but Purrazzo kicks her through the ropes. Purrazzo hits a Moonsault off the ramp to the floor. Purrazzo hits a Flatliner, then transitions into the Koji Clutch. Grace counters a Figure Four attempt into a Sleeper. Both Knockouts are down following a clash of heads. Grace hits a thunderous Spinebuster for two. Moments later, Grace connects with the Grace Driver but it’s not enough to keep Purrazzo down. Purrazzo hits Queen’s Gambit to score the pinfall.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 new Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo def Jordynne Grace – NEW Knockouts World Champion

Grace congratulates Purrazzo on her monumental victory. Purrazzo celebrates with the Knockouts World Championship as Rebellion goes off the air.

Congrats to the new champs who are the most dominant married couple in wrestling with both holding the top titles in Impact Wrestling after Rebellion 2023.

deonna purrazzo & steve maclin married couple

Full results for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 are here.

