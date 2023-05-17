Marvel Comics Spoils BIG Amazing Spider-Man #26 Spoilers Death 2 Weeks Before Books Hits Shelves! Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers For Fallen Friend #1!

Marvel Comics Spoils BIG Amazing Spider-Man #26 Spoilers Death 2 Weeks Before Books Hits Shelves!

Spider-Man logo

Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers For Fallen Friend #1!

The Marvels logo MCU Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics reports.

The Marvel Universe Mourns One of Its Brightest Stars…

Following the shocking events of ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #26, pick up ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel’ this July, where creators and characters alike say goodbye to the fallen hero.

Amazing Spider-Man #26 A

It’s an ending no fan was expecting! On sale May 31, the highly-anticipated AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 will see Ms. Marvel make a heroic sacrifice in the ultimate Marvel Comics manner.

As an Oscorp intern, Kamala Khan has been a pivotal supporting character in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and it’s all been leading to this monumental moment for Kamala to save the entire Marvel Universe!

Amazing Spider-Man #26 E

Officially revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the character’s everlasting legacy and this storyline will continue in July with a special one-shot, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL, an essential issue crafted by an all-star lineup of talent including the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book CHAMPIONS.

Fallen Friend #1 teaser Marvel Comics July 2023

In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes.

The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars!

FALLEN FRIEND THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1 A

FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, SALADIN AHMED & MARK WAID
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA & ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 7/12

Check out the cover and some interior pages from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 now, and stay tuned for more news about FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1.

Marvel also released some preview pages for Amazing Spider-Man #26.

Amazing Spider-Man #26 B Amazing Spider-Man #26 C Amazing Spider-Man #26 D Amazing Spider-Man #26 E

The Marvels film, featuring Ms. Marvel, lands in North American theaters on November 10, 2023.

MCU The Marvels poster

An interesting development in Marvel Comics ahead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film featuring the consquential super-heroine.

