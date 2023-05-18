Marvel Comics & Hulk Annual #1 Spoilers: New Series’ Incredible Hulk #1 Spoilers Via Preview & Teasers!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Hulk Annual #1 Spoilers follows.

Hulk-logo

New Series’ Incredible Hulk #1 Spoilers Via Preview and Teasers!

What To Expect.

Hulk #1 spoilers 0-1 Gary Frank

HULK ANNUAL #1
DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CAIO MAJADO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK
SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER • VARIANT COVER BY GUILE SHARP

HULK VS. GIGANTO!

A documentary crew is on the hunt for a monster at the heart of a gamma radiation leak, but they get much more than they bargained for when they end up on Hulk’s angry side – and caught in the middle of a brawl between two unstoppable giants, as Hulk battles an unleashed Giganto!

Plus: A special preview, exclusive to this issue, of the shocking new direction Hulk is headed in this summer!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Hulk #1 spoilers 0-2 Cully Hamner Spider-Verse with Maestro Hulk #1 spoilers 0-3 Guile Sharpe

The one-shot ends with a preview of the debut of issue of the new Hulk series with Incredible Hulk #1.

Hulk #1 spoilers 1 Incredible Hulk Annual #1 spoilers 1 Hulk #1 spoilers 1 Incredible Hulk Annual #1 spoilers 2 Hulk #1 spoilers 1 Incredible Hulk Annual #1 spoilers 3 Hulk #1 spoilers 1 Incredible Hulk Annual #1 spoilers 4 Hulk #1 spoilers 1 Incredible Hulk Annual #1 spoilers 5 Hulk #1 spoilers 1 Incredible Hulk Annual #1 spoilers 6

The new series debuts in June 2023.

Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-1 Nic Klein

INCREDIBLE HULK #1
PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)
NIC KLEIN (A/C)
VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG
VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HERB TRIMPE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA
GLEASON ELEMENTAL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON
VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

THE AGE OF MONSTERS HAS BEGUN!

As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner’s body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness in this terrifying new series!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-3 David Marquez Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-4 Patrick Gleason Elemental Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-6 Jim Cheung Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-7 George Perez Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-5 Herb Trimpe Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-2 Jan Bazaldua Stormbreakers with Ms. Marvel Incredible Hulk #1 spoilers 0-8 Skottie Young

Incredible Hulk #1 lands on shelves on June 21, 2023.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Suicide-Squad-12-banner-Earth-8-scaled-e1641337037930

DC Comics & Suicide Squad #12 Spoilers & Review: Amanda Waller Under Siege As War For Earth 3 Event Looms?!

ABSOLUTION-1-0-banner-Frank-Cho-e1650718221609

Top 15 From Full July 2022 Solicitations Spoilers From Valiant, IDW, Dynamite, Dark Horse, Boom, Titan, AfterShock, AWA & Archie!

Nubia-Coronation-Special-1-spoilers-0-banner-e1651586287686

DC Comics & Nubia Coronation Special #1 Spoilers & Review: The Immediate & Post Dark Crisis Futures Revealed?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse