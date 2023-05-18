Marvel Comics & Hulk Annual #1 Spoilers: New Series’ Incredible Hulk #1 Spoilers Via Preview & Teasers!

Marvel Comics and Hulk Annual #1 Spoilers follows.

New Series’ Incredible Hulk #1 Spoilers Via Preview and Teasers!

What To Expect.

HULK ANNUAL #1

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CAIO MAJADO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER • VARIANT COVER BY GUILE SHARP HULK VS. GIGANTO! A documentary crew is on the hunt for a monster at the heart of a gamma radiation leak, but they get much more than they bargained for when they end up on Hulk’s angry side – and caught in the middle of a brawl between two unstoppable giants, as Hulk battles an unleashed Giganto! Plus: A special preview, exclusive to this issue, of the shocking new direction Hulk is headed in this summer! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The one-shot ends with a preview of the debut of issue of the new Hulk series with Incredible Hulk #1.

The new series debuts in June 2023.

INCREDIBLE HULK #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HERB TRIMPE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

GLEASON ELEMENTAL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ THE AGE OF MONSTERS HAS BEGUN! As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner’s body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness in this terrifying new series! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Incredible Hulk #1 lands on shelves on June 21, 2023.