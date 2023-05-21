Top 3 Boom Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer, Mech Cadets & More!

Top 3 Boom Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer, Mech Cadets and More!

Among the Boom Studios full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 3

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 5)

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito (VCA) Suspiria Vilchez

Thess is all grown up, having taken up the mantle as the new Slayer! But with new responsibilities comes new enemies, and a mysterious clan will do anything to get to her, even if it means using her friends as bait. Fans won’t want to miss this brand new mini series from veteran Buffy scribe Casey Gilly, set after the events of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer Special #1! In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: $4.99

DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 (OF 12)

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland (VCA) Reiko Murakami

In reality not all Harkonnens are as cruel as they say, as Abulard makes an important decision that will send the Baron and Rabban into a vengeful pursuit. And as the tension rises in the thrilling prequel adaptation by authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson, the Teilaxu commit unthinkable acts on Ix, Duncan takes a significant step in his training, and Liet faces an impossible and deadly choice on Arrakis! In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $4.99

MECH CADETS #1

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A/CA) Takeshi Miyazawa (VCA) Sonny Liew

Fans of the highly anticipated Netflix series won’t want to miss this perfect companion series by highly acclaimed writer Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader), superstar artist Takeshi Miyazawa (She-Hulk), and colorist Ian Herring (Spider-Man / Deadpool). General Park-head of Sky Corps Academy-must assemble a team of heroes to protect humankind from alien invasions, and Stanford Yu, Maya Sanchez, Frank Olivetti, and Park’s own daughter Olivia may have been pulled into the role by fate… as they are Earth’s best hope. But there is more to their relationships with the symbiotic, sentient giant Robos they pilot… and the alien threat of The Sharg is far more epic and widespread than any could imagine! While Mech Cadets makes a fresh debut for new readers and viewers, long-time fans can delight in having more adventures after the long awaited collection of Mech Cadets Book One! In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Boom Studios’ August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?