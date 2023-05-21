Top 3 Boom Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer, Mech Cadets & More!

John Babos

News

Top 3 Boom Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer, Mech Cadets and More!

Boom-Studios-Logo.png

 

Among the Boom Studios full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 3

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 A

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 5)
(W) Casey Gilly (A) Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito (VCA) Suspiria Vilchez

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 B

Thess is all grown up, having taken up the mantle as the new Slayer!

But with new responsibilities comes new enemies, and a mysterious clan will do anything to get to her, even if it means using her friends as bait.

Fans won’t want to miss this brand new mini series from veteran Buffy scribe Casey Gilly, set after the events of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer Special #1!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023
SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 A

DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 (OF 12)
(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland (VCA) Reiko Murakami

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 B

In reality not all Harkonnens are as cruel as they say, as Abulard makes an important decision that will send the Baron and Rabban into a vengeful pursuit.

And as the tension rises in the thrilling prequel adaptation by authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson, the Teilaxu commit unthinkable acts on Ix, Duncan takes a significant step in his training, and Liet faces an impossible and deadly choice on Arrakis!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023
SRP: $4.99

MECH CADETS #1 A

MECH CADETS #1
(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A/CA) Takeshi Miyazawa (VCA) Sonny Liew

MECH CADETS #1 B

Fans of the highly anticipated Netflix series won’t want to miss this perfect companion series by highly acclaimed writer Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader), superstar artist Takeshi Miyazawa (She-Hulk), and colorist Ian Herring (Spider-Man / Deadpool).

General Park-head of Sky Corps Academy-must assemble a team of heroes to protect humankind from alien invasions, and Stanford Yu, Maya Sanchez, Frank Olivetti, and Park’s own daughter Olivia may have been pulled into the role by fate… as they are Earth’s best hope.

But there is more to their relationships with the symbiotic, sentient giant Robos they pilot… and the alien threat of The Sharg is far more epic and widespread than any could imagine!

While Mech Cadets makes a fresh debut for new readers and viewers, long-time fans can delight in having more adventures after the long awaited collection of Mech Cadets Book One!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023
SRP: $4.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Boom Studios’ August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Lanny Poffo 0

Lanny Poffo, Best Known As WWE’s “Leaping” Lanny Poffo & The Genius, As Well As Macho Man Randy Savage’s Brother, Passes Away At 68! RIP

A Question of Silence banner

A Question of Silence arrives on Blu-ray in June

The Retaliators blu-ray banner

The Retaliators brings the scares in Feburary

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse