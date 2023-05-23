DC Comics & Action Comics #1055 Spoilers & Review: Death Of Superman Fatal Reunion Complete For Dawn Of DC?!

DC Comics and Action Comics #1055 Spoilers and Review follows.

ACTION COMICS #1055

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and DORADO QUICK

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

1:50 foil variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23 Superman’s true enemy has been revealed: the Cyborg Superman, Hank Henshaw! Everything the Super-Family has built stands on a knife’s edge, and Superman and Metallo become the unlikeliest of allies as they hunt for Metallo’s missing sister. Can they prevent the inevitable devolution of Metallo’s mind and body long enough to save his sister from Henshaw’s monstrous plans?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Action Comics #1055 Spoilers and Review.

You may recall the key players from the Death and Return of Superman arc that began in January 1993 and that has been collected a few times.

Doomsday seemingly killed Superman while four alleged heroes emerged claiming to be Superman: Cyborg Superman Hank Henshaw, Superboy who was a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor, Steel John Henry Irons and a Kryptonian war machine in the Eradicator.

Well, 2023’s Action Comics #1055 reunites all of these players between its covers beginning with Cyborg Superman who has been revealed to be the villain of this arc.

Superman later reactivates a Kryptonian template of the Eradicator, with none of his villainous or heroic tangents – so a clean slate so-to-speak – to help them with the Cyborg Man of Steel threat.

Superman villain Metallo has allied with them including the Superboy clone Conner Kent / Kon-El as well as Steel among the rest of the Superman Family.

They are united to free a captive sister of Metallo as we and team learn more of his tragic back story here, here, here and here culminating with the team confronting Hank Henshaw.

Looks like he’s weaponized Metallo’s sister!

The back-up stories also have nods to the Death and Return of Superman arc with new character Doombreaker, a derivative of sorts of Doomsday, a part of the Lois and Clark 2 story with the titular young parents dealing with the kidnapping of their elementary school aged son Jon Kent by an alien princess who needs something from Superman.

There’s also more Steel in this issue with a back-up tale seemingly setting-up his Steelworks Dawn of DC series, but it puts him on a collision course with the Justice Society of America’s (JSA) Mister Terrific.

The Pulse:

An ecclectic issue with three compelling stories. The art teams were not complementary, but the tales were to vary degrees intriguing. No sure readers are emotionally invested in Metallo’s sister, but DC has tried to illicit that in the last several issues. I appreciate the nods the milestone Death and Return of Superman storyline and am curious at least where the main story of the issue goes from here. 7 out of 10.