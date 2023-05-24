Marvel Comics Exposes The G.O.D.S. From Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti!

Marvel Comics Exposes The G.O.D.S. From Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti!

Meet the G.O.D.S. Ahead of the series’ launch, fans can get their first glimpse at the characters of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s ‘G.O.D.S.’ in new variant covers this August.

Who are the G.O.D.S.? This fall, readers will find out in a revolutionary series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Announced back in March, G.O.D.S. will see two of the industry’s greatest modern visionaries dramatically redefine Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic beings and masterfully deconstruct the forces behind reality. The breathtaking new saga will introduce a host of new characters—all players in a secret conflict at the crossroads of science and magic!

Heralding their debut, a new line of variant covers this August will spotlight some of the core cast as they team up with heroes and villains from throughout the Marvel Universe. This past weekend, fans met Wyn in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1, and these new variant covers provide a first look at the likes of Aiko Maki, Dmitri, Cubisk Core, and Mia. From powerful mystics to daring scientists, these are agents of THE POWERS THAT BE and THE NATURAL ORDER OF THINGS and servants to the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they’ve been scheming and clashing with each other for eons in the shadows.

The G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVERS will adorn nine issues that each contain a bonus story page written by Hickman that explore just how these characters move throughout the Marvel Universe and how they interact with its iconic inhabitants like Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlet Witch, and more. In addition, some of the cast of G.O.D.S. will attend mutantkind’s biggest night and witness the beginning of the FALL OF X in July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1!

Here are the characters spotlighted in the variant covers and bonus pages: Wyn , a powerful magic expert who’s operated in secret for thousands of years and is now forced to come out of the shadows.

Aiko Maki , a high-ranking agent brutally loyal to the ways of science and willing to do anything to keep the building blocks of creation in balance.

Dmitri the Science Boy , Wyn’s reckless partner who has a secret mission of his own to discover the dark truth of his past.

Mia the Magic Girl , a young sorcerer struggling to achieve her full potential.

Cubisk Core , a mysterious being of pure corruption seeking to shatter the existing systems.

And more! “When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF Xand the other one was G.O.D.S.,” Hickman explained. “To say that I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we’ve reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.”

On Sale 8/2

DOCTOR STRANGE #6 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MOON KNIGHT #26 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

SCARLET WITCH #7 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 8/9

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK On Sale 8/16

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND On Sale 8/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

IMMORTAL THOR #1 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

VENOM #24 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA