Marvel Comics Teases Moon Knight’s End As Milestone Looms & Scarlet Scarab Debuts!

Marvel Comics Teases Moon Knight’s End As Milestone Looms and Scarlet Scarab Debuts!

Marvel Comics reports.

Jed Mackay’s ‘Moon Knight’ #25 Marks the Beginning of the End

The milestone ‘Moon Knight’ #25 will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End.

Jed MacKay’s MOON KNIGHT reaches its monumental 25th issue this July!

The milestone MOON KNIGHT #25, an oversized epic featuring artwork from Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim, will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End!

MOON KNIGHT #25
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, ALESSANDRO VITTI & PARTHA PRATIM
Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
On Sale 7/12

It’s going to be a game-changing month for the character, and fans can get their first glimpse at both MOON KNIGHT #25 and MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 in an all-new trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

This monumental story will see Moon Knight’s past and present collide as his old mercenary crew resurfaces, including former flame Layla El-Faouly in her official comic book debut!

Marvel Comics further reports.

‘Moon Knight: City of the Dead’ #1 Preview Teases a Reunion with the Scarlet Scarab

Get your first look at the mission that sets Moon Knight on a collision course with the Scarlet Scarab.

This summer, Moon Knight takes his Midnight Mission to the City of the Dead.

In Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s MOON KNIGHT, Marc Spector formed the Midnight Mission to protect travelers of the night from insidious forces that would seek to exploit them. Working out of New York City, Moon Knight and his team keep a watchful eye on the residents of the city that never sleeps.

Now, David Pepose and Marcelo Ferreira’s new series MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD promises to uncover new depths of Marc Spector’s past. When a young runaway is found dying at the doorstep of the Midnight Mission, Moon Knight must take his duties to a new realm: the Duat. In the City of the Dead, Moon Knight will reunite with an old ally, Layla El-Faouly, AKA the Scarlet Scarab!

This preview for MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 opens with Marc Spector brooding and reminiscing about a time past, with a drink in hand. Then, Moon Knight descends onto the Jackal Knight’s enforcers, slinging his lunar disks at them. On the last page of this preview, Hunter’s Moon sends Moon Knight on a trip to another plane.

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 will also feature the comic debut of Layla El-Faouly. In an interview with CBR, writer David Pepose revealed some of the history between Marc and Layla: “Layla’s past with Marc comes from being a fellow member of the mercenary team, the Karnak Cowboys. So she knows Marc in a way that very few people do, knowing Marc during a time that hasn’t been explored as much in continuity.”

Artist Marcelo Ferreira’s design sheet for the Scarlet Scarab is also included in this preview for MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1.

Get your first look at Moon Knight’s latest mission in MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 below [and above]

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 5)
Written by DAVID PEPOSE
Art by MARCELO FERREIRA
Cover by ROD REIS
Variant Cover by DAVI GO
On Sale 7/19

Stay tuned for more Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab news and pick up MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD in July!

Disney Plus Moon Knight Season’s Red Scarab makes comics debut.

I am intrigued.

