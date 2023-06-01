Sesame Street: Abby & Elmo’s Amazing Adventures arrive in August





Los Angeles, CA – Say hello to adventure with Elmo and Abby Cadabby! Fun days are ahead in the summertime as the lovable furry monster Elmo and his delightful fairy friend Abby get together for some magical play in Sesame Street: Abby & Elmo’s Amazing Adventures. Little ones will have a blast with the enjoyable pair as this release becomes available on DVD and on all major digital platforms on August 15 from Shout! Kids and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.



From clowning around at the Sesame Circus to solving mysteries with Tango, Grover, and Cookie Monster, little ones will have the best time playing, singing, and exploring. With over two hours of fun on the DVD, come along on some amazing adventures with your favorite furry friends from Sesame Street.



Special guests include Ginnifer Goodwin playing an adventurous game of pretend, Jason Mraz singing about all the fun things to do outdoors, and real-life astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison leading a mission on the Moon.

The DVD will also house the “Elmo and Friends: Tales of Adventure” release, which includes a special appearance from musical R&B group En Vogue as a bonus feature and is currently available for pre-order on Shout! Kids and Amazon.com.



In its 53rd season, Sesame Street is the country’s longest-running children’s television program and has received more Emmy® Awards than any other show in television history.



About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve.



Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.



About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, as well as the preservation and revitalization of the very best in pop-culture entertainment. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizon Pictures Library, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.