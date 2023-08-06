Shout! Factory announces Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol 3 titles

The Shaw Brothers Studio was one of the biggest studios in Asia. The Hong Kong based studio produced around 1,000 films and now another 11 are being released on Blu-ray thanks to Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol 3 arriving on October 24. The films were released between 1976 to 1980. They have yet to announce the bonus features. If you pre-order from Shout! Factory, they will include a poster of the cover art for the boxset. Here is the list of the 11 films in the boxset with descriptions:

This spectacular box set comprises 11 classic martial arts films from the famous Shaw Brothers’ library, featuring some of their greatest stars – Alexander Fu Sheng (The Brave Archer), Lo Lieh (King Boxer), Ti Lung (A Better Tomorrow), David Chiang (The Boxer Of Shantung) and the Deadly Venoms! Many of these films are debuting for the first time on Blu-ray. Get ready for some exciting thrills and chills as heroes meet villains in a duel to the death!

KILLER CLANS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 100 min.)

Ask any martial arts movie aficionado for his or her list of all-time action greats, and there’s a good chance that Killer Clans ranks somewhere near the top. Based on a popular swordplay novel, Killer Clans (whose Chinese title literally translates into the poetic Meteor, Butterfly, Sword) has enough conspiracies, stratagems, and sword fights to make any fan happy. They are masterfully staged by Yuen Cheung-yan, brother of martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-ping. The cast includes some of Shaw Brothers’ leading swordsmen and swordswomen, and they bring to life the novel’s epic battles between underground clans, where the line between good and evil is not always so clear-cut or obvious.

THE SHAOLIN AVENGERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 99 min.)

The famous story of the Shaolin Temple’s betrayal by the White-Browed Hermit, and the subsequent revenge by Shaolin firebrand Fang Shih-yu, is the stuff of legend. It has been filmed many times by many directors, but few depictions are as fiery or remembered as fondly as this production. The potent combination of director Chang Cheh and international idol Alexander Fu Sheng caught lightning in a lens (thanks to action instructors Hsieh Hsing and Chen Hsin-yi … not to mention talented co-director Wu Ma).

THE WEB OF DEATH (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 87 min.)

The leader of the Snake Sect has an affair with the sexy ringleader of the Scorpion Sect to revive the “Five Poison Web” (which is also this film’s Chinese title). But they must also contend with the Centipede Sect. Under the fluid direction of Chu Yuan and action choreographers Tang Chia and Yuen Cheung-yan (member of the martial arts world’s esteemed Yuen Family and brother of master Yuen Woo-ping), the result is a first-class action film!

THE VENGEFUL BEAUTY (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 78 min.)

Of all the many kinds of films Ho Meng-hua directed for the Shaw Brothers, his most popular worldwide was quite possibly The Flying Guillotine. While he did not direct its like-titled sequel, he did helm this great spinning beheader follow-up, which critics considered among his very best. It stars the striking Chen Ping (The Miniskirt Gang, Lady Exterminator) as the fearless title character who takes on an entire flying guillotine gang.

DEATH DUEL (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 90 min.)

This martial arts spectacular showcases 20-year-old Derek Yee. Variety noted, “Yee’s charismatic screen presence should take him to superstardom like his older brother, David Chiang.” The prediction proved correct, and his performance as ace swordsman Third Master is just what any producer would want. He fights evil, saves damsels in distress (including a kindhearted prostitute portrayed by Yu An-an), and duels rival swordsmen Ling Yun.

LIFE GAMBLE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 96 min.)

Legendary director Chang Cheh teamed his latest big star, Alexander Fu Sheng, with future Venoms Lo Meng and Kuo Chue to create another winner in his vaunted filmography. Joining them were top supporting actors Ku Feng and Wang Lung-wei and actresses Lin Chen-chi, Shirley Yu, and Hui Ying-hung. Together, they weave an entertaining, exciting tale of a kung fu blacksmith taking on four famous robbers while a villainous gambling boss plots to destroy them.

SOUL OF THE SWORD (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 85 min.)

“Be careful what you wish for”” sums up Soul Of The Sword, which stars acclaimed actor Ti Lung as a swordsman whose sole purpose is to defeat the “Number One Swordsman” no matter what. The warrior’s code dictates to be number one there must be no other pursuit in life, so he gives up his lover only to learn that wanting is better than having … and that the terrorism of tradition in the end can bring about your own downfall.

THE DEADLY BREAKING SWORD (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 101 min.)

This explosive film elevated director Sun Chung to the highest ranks of martial arts helmsmanship alongside such esteemed company as Chang Cheh. Starring the incomparable Ti Lung and Alexander Fu Sheng, and utilizing the acclaimed fight choreographer Tang Chia, The Deadly Breaking Sword is propelled by the stars’ venomous fighting appeal. Armed with the “Deadly Breaking Sword” technique, Tuen Cheng-tsin (Ti Lung) unites with thief Ko Mun (Alexander Fu Sheng) to defeat an assassin who is “acupuncturingly” controlled by the evil Dr. Kuo.

CLAN OF THE WHITE LOTUS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 95 min.)

Lo Lieh was famous as Shaw Studio’s first international kung fu film star, but it was rare that he also directed, so this film is one of those special events. Following the huge success of Executioners From Shaolin, he returned to the villain’s role in this combination sequel and remake. The result is a lighter hearted entertainment, as heroic Gordon Liu Chia-hui must learn “Embroidery Fist” and acupuncture to counter the evil White Lotus leader’s deadly “Weightless Boxing” and “Nerve Centre Shutdown” techniques.

SHAOLIN ABBOT (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 84 min.)

While international favorite David Chiang was best known for his roles as a grinning streetwise fighter in many Chang Cheh-directed classics, he rarely played a noble warrior monk. But here he portrays the great Chih Shim, the monk who saved the Southern Shaolin Temple. Making this production all the more notable is Lo Lieh, the Shaw Brothers’ first international star, who returns to a role he also made famous – that of Shaolin renegade Pai Mei. This, and even more, makes for a true martial arts epic of the first order.

SHAOLIN RESCUERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 110 min.)

It’s Shaolin versus corrupt Ching soldiers — with the help of the Lama, Black Tiger, and Mantis clans — headquartered at a pugilism school, a dyeing mill, and a bean curd shop. Often under-used Korean master kicker Sun Chien is specially spotlighted in this production as he and his fellow Venoms — the stars of director Chang Cheh’s many other high-flying, blood-splattered adventures (starting with The Five Venoms) — create another wonderfully fun kung fu showcase, filled with show-stopping sequences of martial arts expertise.