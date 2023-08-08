WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville Out Definitely With Injury! Chelsea Green Comments On Status Of WWE Tag Team Championship Belts!

WWE reports.

As of now the WWE Superstars page, which ones with a champions round-up, still shows Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green has also commented on the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles.

Looks like Chelsea Green fancies herself as Chelsea “Two Belts”, but WWE has not yet announced its plans for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

You can also keep up-to-date with Sonya Deville and her injury and recovery status on her social media.