The Ti Lung / David Chiang Collection kicks open September on Blu-ray

Are you ready for more Shaw Brothers action this Fall? Well Shout! Factory is going into the vaults for 12 films featuring the studio's most lethal duo. The Ti Lung / David Chiang Collection has the two actors facing off and teaming up during the '70s. They teamed up with director Chang Cheh to dominate marquees all over the world.

No screen team was more triumphant in the Golden Age of kung fu cinema than the iron triangle of director Chang Cheh and his protégés David Chiang and Ti Lung. This box set comprises 12 classic martial arts films from the famous Shaw Brothers’ library. Many of these films are debuting for the first time on Blu-ray. Get ready for some exciting thrills and chills as our iconic heroes square off against abominable villains in a duel to the death!

HAVE SWORD, WILL TRAVEL (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 106 min.)

Internationally acclaimed director Chang Cheh teams David Chiang and Ti Lung for the second time in the classic heroic bloodshed epic Have Sword, Will Travel, its title inspired by the lone gunman Hollywood hit TV show Have Gun – Will Travel. Ti Lung is the armor of an “armored van” taking silver to the capital. Along the way, a mysterious knight (David Chiang) stalks him. Although he appears to be the robber, his intentions prove to be far more mysterious.

THE HEROIC ONES (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 126 min.)

No screen team was more triumphant in the Golden Age of kung fu cinema than the iron triangle of director Chang Cheh and his protégés David Chiang and Ti Lung. This is their quintessential historical epic, set during the waning years of the Tang Dynasty. It’s literally brother against brother as David Chiang and Ti Lung display their remarkable martial arts prowess – battling insiders and outsiders in a duel to the death for the fate of China.

VENGEANCE! (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 102 min.)

David Chiang plays a psychotic man out to avenge the death of his older brother (Ti Lung) in this tale of retribution and paying the ultimate price. The action by acclaimed choreographers Tang Chia and Yuen Cheung-yan (The Grandmaster, The Matrix Reloaded) is just as psychotic. Chang Cheh won Best Director and David Chiang’s haunting performance earned him the Best Actor Award at the 1970 Asian Film Festival.

THE ANONYMOUS HEROES (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 108 min.)

Director Chang Cheh and his stars Ti Lung and David Chiang were known as the iron triangle for their many successful films together. But perhaps they should have been known as the iron rectangle because of the invaluable contributions of action choreographer Lau Kar-leung. This post-Chinese Revolution adventure of rebels battling warlords is a prime example of the quartet’s remarkable skills behind and in front of the camera. Their teamwork made this a 1971 top-ten hit.

THE DEADLY DUO (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 81 min.)

It’s the Sung Dynasty versus the Chin invaders as the iron triangle truly hit their stride with this crowd-pleasing kung fu epic. When a handsome prince is taken captive and guarded by a martial arts master, it’s up to two powerful patriots to fight overwhelming odds. From the first fascinating minute to the final desperate battle – culminating in an unforgettably evocative conclusion – this duo is dynamic as well as deadly.

DUEL OF FISTS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 107 min.)

Another triumph for the iron triangle, not to mention for action choreographer Liu Chia-liang as well. David Chiang is a Chinese boxer who travels to Bangkok in search of his lost brother, who may or may not be the Thai boxer played by Ti Lung. This kung fu/Thai boxing combo was one of the megahits of 1971, second only to Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss.

THE DUEL (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 110 min.)

In the days before Bruce Lee became a superstar, the greatest heroes in Hong Kong cinema were the majestic Ti Lung and the charismatic David Chiang. The year after they exploded into superstardom in Chang Cheh’s landmark teen rebellion action film, Vengeance!, they returned in this mano-a-mano classic as an adopted son struggling with familial fears and a streetwise knight-errant named “Rambler.” The two distrust each other until they survive a trial by fire … and fists.

THE ANGRY GUEST (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 93 min.)

When a vengeful Japanese gangster has our heroes’ mother murdered and one of their girlfriends kidnapped, it’s terror in Tokyo and horror in Hong Kong in this renowned sequel to Duel Of Fists (featuring director Chang Cheh himself in a rare on-screen appearance as a triad boss!). The esteemed Yasuaki Kurata, the future co-star of Jet Li’s Fist Of Legend, adds to the fight-filled fun in a film filled with international favorites.

ALL MEN ARE BROTHERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 105 min.)

This is the long-awaited sequel to the martial arts blockbuster The Water Margin. Finally, its many international fans can see this action-packed follow-up, based on one of China’s most enduring 14th-century novels. Also known as Seven Soldiers Of Kung Fu and 108 Heroes, it is truly an epic by any name, featuring a cast of perennial kung fu favorites, and no less than four action choreographers.

THE BLOOD BROTHERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 122 min.)

Set in the waning years of the Ching Dynasty, this dramatic, tragic, romantic, and blood-soaked martial arts tale of betrayal and revenge explores one of the most sensational scandals in Chinese history … and marked the true ascension of its director and actors to superstar status. In fact, Ti Lung won Golden Horse Awards of Outstanding Performance for his challenging role of a jealous provincial governor who kills his friend in order to steal the man’s wife.

THE SAVAGE 5 (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 95 min.)

The heroes are savage because the villains are brutal, cruel, and vicious. At first, a gang just wants the village locksmith to open a stolen safe, but it soon escalates into torment. Though reminiscent of The Seven Samurai, The Savage 5 distinguishes itself well as the director and his revered action choreographers, Liu Chia-liang and Tang Chia, design each of its many struggles with gritty depravity and desperate power. The result is an especially realistic, even grueling, exercise in white-knuckle suspense.

7 MAN ARMY (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 118 min.)

In 1933, 20,000 Japanese soldiers and 50 tanks invaded the Pa Tou Lou Tzu, a strategic key point of the Great Wall. With only seven men stationed in defense, these heroes took on the entire army for five days before succumbing. Director Chang Cheh recreated this epic battle with a stellar cast, including Ti Lung, David Chiang, Alexander Fu Sheng, and Chen Kuan-tai, as a celluloid tribute to these nameless souls.

