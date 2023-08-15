WWE Raw August 14, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crown Themselves?!

WWE reports.

Piper Niven powers her way into a title reign with Chelsea Green: Raw highlights, Aug. 14, 2023

Following the news that Sonya Deville’s injury will leave her unable to compete, Piper Niven takes the position of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green by force.

WWE has also updated the Champions section of their Superstars page to reflect this change.

Congrats to the new champion with full Raw results here.