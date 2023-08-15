WWE Raw August 14, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crown Themselves?!

John Babos

Spoilers

WWE Raw August 14, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crown Themselves?!

WWE Raw logo

WWE reports.

Piper Niven powers her way into a title reign with Chelsea Green: Raw highlights, Aug. 14, 2023

Following the news that Sonya Deville’s injury will leave her unable to compete, Piper Niven takes the position of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green by force.

WWE has also updated the Champions section of their Superstars page to reflect this change.

WWE Champions August 14 2023

Congrats to the new champion with full Raw results here.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
WWE-Womens-Tag-Team-Championship-tournament-banner-e1659806633923

Who Advanced During Week 2 Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament On Raw & Smackdown? UPDATED!

Titans-7-spoilers-0-banner-e1647550685915

DC Comics & Titans United #7 Spoilers: The Big Finale!

The-Secret-X-Men-1-spoilers-0-1-1-scaled-e1644465301763

Marvel Comics & Secret X-Men #1 Spoilers: This Book Should Remain A Secret!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse