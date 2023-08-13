DC Has No Plans For Wonder Woman 3, Or Any WW Project Beyond Paradise Lost, Despite Gal Gadot Tease Of WW3?!

Variety reports.

…Despite recent comments from Gal Gadot claiming DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told her they would develop “Wonder Woman 3” together, sources with knowledge of the situation tell Variety that is not the case. According to the sources, a third “Wonder Woman” film is not in development at DC Studios nor do Gunn and Safran have plans at this time for any “Wonder Woman” project in the new DC Universe other than their previously announced “Paradise Lost” prequel series for Max…

…The sources added to Variety that nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding “Wonder Woman 3,” nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot’s Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe…

I do think the unnamed DC official’s doesn’t wholly contradict Gal Gadot’s statement. There can be no current active development currently, nor confirmed plans at this time for WW3, while if the film comes to pass it will be a collaborative affair. It makes sense to wait to see how James Gunn and Peter Safran’s confirmed projects do in theatres and streaming before finalizing the next wave(s) of projects.

