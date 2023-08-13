Emmy Winning Actor Johnny Hardwick, Best Known For King Of The Hill Role, Passes Away At 64! RIP.

THR reports.

The Texas native played the exterminator on the Fox show during its entire 13-season run and received an Emmy in 1999.

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced the chain-smoking exterminator Dale Gribble for the entire 13-season run of the Fox animated hit King of the Hill, has died. He was 64.

Officers responding to a call for a welfare check found Hardwick dead in his home in Austin on Tuesday, police said, adding that the case is not being investigated as a homicide and that the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Hardwick voiced Dale — the conspiracy theorist who lives next door to his best friend, propane accessory salesman Hank Hill (co-creator Mike Judge), and uses pocket sand when necessary — from 1997-2010 and was a writer, story editor and producer on the show as well.

The animators were said to have drawn Dale to look (and smoke) just like Hardwick, and he appeared on more than 250 episodes. He shared an Emmy for outstanding animated program in 1999 and was nominated again in 2001 and ’02.

“It was the dream job of all time, like winning the lottery times 10,” he said in a 2019 interview.

He also had a YouTube channel on which he would perform songs as Dale.

“Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years,” 20th Television Animation and Hulu said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.”

Hardwick said he loved working on the show because he didn’t have to put on makeup or memorize lines. “I did it the whole time and was completely anonymous … that’s meant so much to me,” he said.

Hardwick was set to participate in a revival of King of the Hill at Hulu, it was announced in January, with other original actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon and Lauren Tom signing on as well.