DC Comics Releases Batman / Catwoman: Gotham War Event Checklist!

Batman Catwoman The Gotham War logo

The Gotham War event appears to be a three-month event from August 2023 to October 2023.

Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Checklist 2023 Dawn of DC Comics

Batman / Catwoman: The Gotham War – Battle Lines #1 kicks off the event and is in stores on August 29, 2023 with solicitation and covers below.

Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Battle Lines #1 A Jorge Jimenez

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: BATTLE LINES #1
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and TINI HOWARD
Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO
Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
Variant cover by JOE QUESADA
Variant cover by KAEL NGU
1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
1:50 variant cover by KAEL NGU
1:100 variant cover by JOE QUESADA
Blank sketch cover
Special foil cover by JONBOY MEYERS ($7.99 US)
$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/29/23

Crime is down in Gotham City…Could that be a bad thing?
A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime.

And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman.

A conflict that’s been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War!

In addition the variant cover and solicitation above the title has more variant covers below.

Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Battle Lines #1 B Joe Quesada Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Battle Lines #1 C Kael Ngu Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Battle Lines #1 D Jonboy Meyers Foil Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Battle Lines #1 E Blank Cover

It begins on August 29, 2023.

