DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees New Batman Series Snag Marvel Scribe Jason Aaron! Artists Doug Mahnke & Jamie Mendoza Join Him!

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees New Batman Series Snag Marvel Scribe Jason Aaron! Artists Doug Mahnke and Jamie Mendoza Join Him!

IGN reports.

Batman Off-World #1 A

…IGN can exclusively reveal Batman: Off-World, a six-issue limited series that pairs Aaron with artist Doug Mahnke (Detective Comics, Green Lantern) and inker Jamie Mendoza. As the title suggests, Off-World drags Batman away from Earth and on a rare solo mission to an alien world…

Batman Off-World #1 B

…Here’s DC’s official description for Batman: Off-World #1:

Batman Off-World #1 C

A routine night in Gotham City for a young Batman proves to be anything but routine when the crime-fighter is confronted with a sort of foe he’s never faced before—one from beyond the stars! A universe of possible alien threats leads Batman to make a daring decision—to venture alone into the far reaches of the cosmos for the very first time, where the Dark Knight will face the fight of his life!

Superstar writer Jason Aaron delivers his first Batman story ever, partnered with blockbuster artist Doug Mahnke for a unique, brutal tale!

Batman Off-World #1 D

…“I fell in love with comics because of DC,” Aaron tells IGN. “The first books my young, beardless self ever plucked from a grocery store spinner rack were the New Teen Titans and World’s Finest and Batman. Books that opened the door to a universe of stories that would quite literally change the course of my life. So it is with great honor and excitement that at long last I get to make my proper debut as a DC writer, with a Batman story that takes a young Dark Knight on his own first journey into the far, wondrous reaches of the DC cosmos.”

Batman Off-World #1 E

Batman: Off-World #1 is priced at $3.99 for the standard version and $4.99 for the cardstock variant covers. This issue will be released on November 21, 2023…

Batman Off-World #1 F

I read Jason Aaron’s recent Avengers opus and found he’s a big ideas writer so I’m curious about what “new” ideas he brings to the Dark Knight mythos.

