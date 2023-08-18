DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Return Of Wild Dog Bringing Trouble To Batman & Is New Wild C.A.T.s Issue The End?!

Wild Dog logo

Solicitations and covers below.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7 A

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7
Written by GUILLEM MARCH, KYLE STARKS, GABRIELE HARDMAN, and MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art by GUILLEM MARCH, FERNANDO PASARIN, GABRIELE HARDMAN, and MATTEO SCALERA
Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7 B

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and GUILLEM MARCH
1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7 C Jim Cheung

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 11/28/23

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7 D Wild Dog

The brutal and action-packed Batman tale “Back to Year One” by Guillem March takes a shocking turn! In part one of “Wild Dog: Here Comes Trouble!,” writer Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Peacemaker Tries Hard!) and artist Fernando Pasarin (The Flash) begin the tale of a super-villain moving to the Quad Cities thinking it’ll lead to an easier life of crime—until they meet Wild Dog! Eisner-nominated Gabriel Hardman tells a definitive Aquaman tale! Plus, Matthew Rosenberg and Matteo Scalera bring their incredible talent to Batman Black & White!

WILDC.A.T.S #12 A

WILDC.A.T.S #12
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and TOM DERENICK
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WILDC.A.T.S #12 B

Variant cover by JAY ANACLETO
1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL
$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/14/23

WILDC.A.T.S #12 C

In a final, climactic battle for control of HALO and all its secrets, it’s the WildC.A.T.s versus the Seven Soldiers versus the Court of Owls! Winner take all!

Interesting.

