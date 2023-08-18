DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Return Of Wild Dog Bringing Trouble To Batman & Is New Wild C.A.T.s Issue The End?!

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Return Of Wild Dog Bringing Trouble To Batman and Is New Wild C.A.T.s Issue The End?!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7

Written by GUILLEM MARCH, KYLE STARKS, GABRIELE HARDMAN, and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, FERNANDO PASARIN, GABRIELE HARDMAN, and MATTEO SCALERA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

The brutal and action-packed Batman tale “Back to Year One” by Guillem March takes a shocking turn! In part one of “Wild Dog: Here Comes Trouble!,” writer Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Peacemaker Tries Hard!) and artist Fernando Pasarin (The Flash) begin the tale of a super-villain moving to the Quad Cities thinking it’ll lead to an easier life of crime—until they meet Wild Dog! Eisner-nominated Gabriel Hardman tells a definitive Aquaman tale! Plus, Matthew Rosenberg and Matteo Scalera bring their incredible talent to Batman Black & White!

WILDC.A.T.S #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and TOM DERENICK

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

In a final, climactic battle for control of HALO and all its secrets, it’s the WildC.A.T.s versus the Seven Soldiers versus the Court of Owls! Winner take all!

