Image Comics New Series Sacrificers Sells Out & Rushes To Second Print Of Debut Issue!

Image Comics New Series Sacrificers Sells Out and Rushes To Second Print Of Debut Issue!

Image Comics reports.

…Image Comics is fast-tracking the debut issue of The Sacrificers back to print this week in order to keep up with escalating interest in the dark new sci-fi adventure. This hot new series by New York Times bestselling writer Rick Remender (Low, Deadly Class, Uncanny X-Force) and superstar artist Max Fiumara (Amazing Spider-Man, Four Eyes, Lucifer) hit big with fans last week and sold out instantly at the distributor level.

The Sacrificers has been one of the most anticipated new launches of the year out of Image and was one of the publisher’s 2023 Free Comic Book Day titles and got the star treatment this year at San Diego Comic-Con with art on prominent display at Image’s new booth layout at the show.

“HOLY $&*%! First time I’ve ever sold out of a book, it’s so hard to believe,” said Fiumara. “I feel such a huge joy to see how well received the book is and I couldn’t be happier!”

This series is the first in an exciting wave of new content out of Rick Remender’s Giant Generator Studios line of titles and the early momentum for the series sets the stage for more storytelling twists and turns ahead for readers. The drumbeat of fanfare will continue with exciting soon-to-be-announced Giant Generator programming at New York Comic Con in October.

Remender added: “Max and Dave are such incredible artists and wonderful people, it makes me happy to see everyone respond so positively to our hard work together. We are telling the story from a place of real passion, giving it everything they’ve got, and it only gets better from here.”

In The Sacrificers, readers are introduced to a harmonious paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect…by tithing one child per household to keep the peace. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him—and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia—must unite to end one generation’s unnaturally protracted reign.