Marvel Launches New Crimes Series!

Publisher’s Weekly reports.

Hyperion Avenue, an imprint of Disney Publishing Worldwide, is launching Marvel Crime, described as a hard-edged crime-fiction program for adults. It features three original novels by bestselling crime and mystery authors, each focused on a different Marvel character. The first title debuts in 2024, with the other two to follow in 2025. Both Marvel and and DPW are owned by the Walt Disney Co.

“We are always looking for new ways to tell stories about Marvel’s beloved superheroes, and working with Hyperion Avenue on the Marvel Crime novels will showcase these characters in an exciting new light,” said Sven Larsen, v-p of licensed publishing at Marvel, in a statement. “We know that lifelong Marvel fans and crime fiction enthusiasts alike will enjoy this inventive new series.”

The titles were acquired by Hyperion Avenue executive editor Adam Wilson. First up is a story inspired by Marvel character Jessica Jones, written by Lisa Jewell, author of 19 novels including Then She Was Gone and None of This is True. Thriller writer S.A. Cosby, author of Razorblade Tears and All the Sinners Bleed, will tackle Luke Cage in his Marvel Crime novel. And Alex Segura, author of Secret Identity and the Pete Fernandez Miami Mystery series, will write a story starring Daredevil. Segura has worked with other Disney Publishing Group imprints on YA novels including Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall (Disney Lucasfilm Press, August 2020) and Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow (Marvel Press, May 2023).

Hyperion Avenue, which was launched in 2021, publishes fiction and nonfiction for adult readers. A key part of its mandate is to take existing IP and stories from the Disney family of companies and reimagine them through original storytelling from diverse talent. One example is the Meant to Be romance series, which launched in 2021; the third title, Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova, inspired by Ariel of The Little Mermaid, is coming out this month.

Hyperion Avenue’s list includes new IP; branded content from throughout the Disney corporate family including Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, ABC, and Twentieth Century Fox; and celebrity books, including titles by personalities from ABC, ESPN, and other Disney-owned companies. Titles under the imprint to date include Schoolhouse Rock! The Updated Official Guide, The eXtra Files by Jeffrey Brown, Quit being an Idiot: Life Lessons from The Golden Girls, and the Marvel memoir, Look Out for the Little Guy! by the fictional Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man.

Separately, another new Marvel series for adults is set for a 2024 release, this one with Random House Worlds. Announced in June, the What If…? series of novels examines the consequences of altering reality, through twists on Marvel origin stories. Titles include What If…Loki Was Worthy? A Loki and Valkyrie Story, by Madeleine Roux; What If…Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? A Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man Story, by Seanan McGuire; and What If…Marc Spector Was a Host to Venom? A Moon Knight and Venom Story, by Mike Chen.