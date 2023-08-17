New Batman & Robin Series Teased By Writer Joshua Williamson For DC Comics!

New Batman and Robin Series Teased By Writer Joshua Williamson For DC Comics!

Writer Joshua Williamson reports.

Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin. From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham—just in time for Batman’s most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman’s greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it’s too late? A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from myself and superstar artist Simone Di Meo!

I’m so excited for you all to see what we’ve been cooking up in this book. For anyone who wants a behind the scenes look at what we have planned, check out the latest ComicPop All Stars video for an hour-long bat chat!