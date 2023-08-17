New Batman & Robin Series Teased By Writer Joshua Williamson For DC Comics!

New Batman and Robin Series Teased By Writer Joshua Williamson For DC Comics!
Writer Joshua Williamson reports.
JOSHUA & SAL on BATMAN & ROBIN in a New COMIC POP RETURNS VIDEO!
In the newest entry in my monthly series with Comic Pop Returns, Sal and I are diving into Batman and Robin for FOC week!
Reminder, Final Order Cut-Off for Batman and Robin #1 is THIS SUNDAY! Pre-order at your comic book shop ASAP!
Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin. From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham—just in time for Batman’s most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman’s greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it’s too late? A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from myself and superstar artist Simone Di Meo!
I’m so excited for you all to see what we’ve been cooking up in this book. For anyone who wants a behind the scenes look at what we have planned, check out the latest ComicPop All Stars video for an hour-long bat chat!
This week, I’m previewing some art and covers for the first few issues. Here’s just some of Simone’s gorgeous interiors and the cover for the debut issue (out September 12th):
And I’m now able to show off the main cover for issue #3, featuring the Waynes leading a prison break!
That’s all I’ve got for now. Plenty more Batman and Robin to come this week, so make sure you hit the button below if you haven’t done so already to make sure you don’t miss a single post!
