DC Comics April 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveals New Green Arrow Series! Huge Cast Cover Annotated!

John Babos

News

DC Comics April 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveals New Green Arrow Series! Huge Cast Cover Annotated!

Dawn of DC logo blue DC Comics logo

April 2023 feature the return of Oliver Queen and a Green Arrow series.

Dawn of DC 2023 timeline 1

More new series to come as part of Dawn of DC too.

Dawn of DC 2023 new series January 2023 to June 2023 DC Comics

Green Arrow writer Joshua Williamson revealed the cover to his Green Arrow #1 by Sean Izaakse on social media.

Here’s a better look at the cover with its enormous cast.

Green Arrow #1 2023

Here is the Green Arrow #1 annotated cover.

Green Arrow #1 Annotated Dawn of DC 2023 final complete

Intriguing.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Thor-Love-Thunder-banner-Natalie-Portman-as-Jane-Foster-Thor-e1653540631360

Marvel Comics & Avengers #56 Spoilers & Review: Temptation Of Jane Foster Thor?!

92CD4FF0-C0C9-4149-BA2B-ED43CF3C18A8

Blu-ray Review: Millennium Actress: Steelbook

Eternals-12-spoilers-0-banner-foreshadow-variant-cover-Judgment-Day-e1653662878857

Marvel Comics & Eternals #12 Spoilers & Review: How Does Series Finale Bleed Into AXE: Judgment Day Event?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.