Marvel Comics & Daredevil #14 Spoilers: Surprise New Status Quo For Matt Murdock In Series Finale!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Daredevil #14 Spoilers follows.

Daredevil-logo

Surprise New Status Quo For Matt Murdock In Series Finale!

What To Expect.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 0-1 Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL #14
CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

THE ENDD!

But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock’s time as Daredevil?

Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel’s most celebrated sagas?

…All of the above?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has few variant covers below.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 0-2 Chip Zdarsky Daredevil #14 spoilers 0-3 Dave Wachter with Windowshades Daredevil #14 spoilers 0-4 Leinil Francis Yu with Elektra

Daredevil #14 Spoilers.

The book begins to end with Elektra visiting church.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 1

She meets a familiar face as a priest in St. Margaret Mary’s church.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 2

Her long-time lover and co-Daredevil Matt Murdock.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 3

Matt Murdock as a priest?!

Daredevil #14 spoilers 4

A priest who doesn’t remember Elektra and his past?

Daredevil #14 spoilers 5

Elektra leaves him and dons her Daredevil gear.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 6

Matt Murdock seems haunted by Elektra’s jasmine scent.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 7

As he concludes his church visit, he encounters street crime.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 8

It would appear muscle memory is having Matt Murdock seemingly spring into action to help with his Daredevil baton.

Daredevil #14 spoilers 9

The book ends with a word from outgoing creative team as a new Daredevil series, volume 8, launches from a new creative team next month.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Weekly-Round-Up-banner-Wonder-Women-2022-Amazons-Wonder-Woman-e1643038383363

The Weekly Round-Up #639 With Newburn #4, Crossover #12, Alien #10 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Weekly-Round-Up-banner-Wonder-Women-2022-Amazons-Wonder-Woman-e1643038383363

The Weekly Round-Up #660 With Deadly Class #54, Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3, Deathstroke Inc. #11, Public Domain #2, Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #3 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Initiation-of-Sarah-blu-ray-banner-e1654714320771

Blu-ray Review: The Initiation of Sarah

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse