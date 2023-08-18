Marvel Comics & Daredevil #14 Spoilers: Surprise New Status Quo For Matt Murdock In Series Finale!

Marvel Comics and Daredevil #14 Spoilers follows.

Surprise New Status Quo For Matt Murdock In Series Finale!

What To Expect.

DAREDEVIL #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER THE ENDD! But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock’s time as Daredevil? Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel’s most celebrated sagas? …All of the above? 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Daredevil #14 Spoilers.

The book begins to end with Elektra visiting church.

She meets a familiar face as a priest in St. Margaret Mary’s church.

Her long-time lover and co-Daredevil Matt Murdock.

Matt Murdock as a priest?!

A priest who doesn’t remember Elektra and his past?

Elektra leaves him and dons her Daredevil gear.

Matt Murdock seems haunted by Elektra’s jasmine scent.

As he concludes his church visit, he encounters street crime.

It would appear muscle memory is having Matt Murdock seemingly spring into action to help with his Daredevil baton.

The book ends with a word from outgoing creative team as a new Daredevil series, volume 8, launches from a new creative team next month.