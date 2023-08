Skybound Teases Transformers #1 With Interior Art Preview From Image Comics Series!

This week saw Image Comics’ Void Rivals #3 land in stores and the book ended with a preview of the new Transformers series and its eclectic line-up from Skybound.

Transformers #1 lands in stores on October 4, 2023 with the issue’s full solicitation here.

More news on the various new Energon Universe titles here.