Image Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees The Return Of Youngblood’s Dutch!

Solicitation and covers below.

From the combustible creative team of CASEY and FOX—THE ORIGINAL DUTCH IS BACK! It’s been thirty years since he served as the ultimate superhero soldier. Now his new life is shattered by an old enemy from the past. Will Dutch answer this newest call to action? And coming next year—the mayhem continues in the all-new DUTCH #1!