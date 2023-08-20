Image Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees The Return Of Youngblood’s Dutch!
DUTCH #0
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15
STORY JOE CASEY
ART | COVER A NATHAN FOX
COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE IAN CHURCHILL
COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE JIM RUGG
From the combustible creative team of CASEY and FOX—THE ORIGINAL DUTCH IS BACK! It’s been thirty years since he served as the ultimate superhero soldier. Now his new life is shattered by an old enemy from the past. Will Dutch answer this newest call to action? And coming next year—the mayhem continues in the all-new DUTCH #1!
Unexpected yet interesting.