Image Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees The Unnamed’s Geiger’s Return!

Solicitation and cover below.

Geiger Ground Zero #1 A

GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #1 (OF 2)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 15
STORY GEOFF JOHNS, ART | COVER A COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE GARY FRANK
COVER B | SILVER AGE ORIGIN VARIANT BRYAN HITCH

The saga of THE UNNAMED continues! GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK return to the apocalyptic world of GEIGER for a special explosive two-issue origin epic. What happened to Tariq Geiger in the days after the nuclear bombs first dropped? How did mankind survive the UNKNOWN WAR? Who is the mysterious Russian scientist Dr. Molotov and why is he hunting Geiger? And how does this tie all the way back to the American Revolution? Get ready to put on your hazmat suit and find out!

