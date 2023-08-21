The Weekly Round-Up #715 With The Cull #1, Alpha Flight #1, Project Riese #1, Antarctica #2, Void Rivals #3, Star Wars: Darth Vader #37 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Best Comic of the Week:

The Cull #1 – Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis take us to school on how to effectively launch a new series with this issue. We start off with a strong sense of place – a beach with large black rocks off shore, and foreshadowing of something terrible happening – it looks a bit like an alien invasion. From there, we are introduced to our protagonists – a group of teenagers who are gathering at low tide for a film project of some sort. We quickly get a sense of who each of these kids are, and what’s going on in their life, abetted by carefully looking at the art. We learn that the main character, Cleo, has a missing little brother. The group heads out to the rocks, and they discover something incredible that is going to be the basis for the rest of this series. Thompson pulls everything together really well, but the star of this book is De Iulis, whose art is gorgeously photorealistic. I can’t imagine he’s a quick artist when his work is this detailed, and so I hope he’s ahead of schedule on this book. I already can’t wait for the next issue; this really grabbed me.

Quick Takes:

Alien #5 – Declan Shalvey and Andrew Broccardo wrap up their first Alien series (apparently they will get another), and things end in the usual Alien way. There are many possible variations on the Alien theme that writers can use, but too often they are focused on little changes in the larger story – someone finds an alien; all but one or two people die. It’s effective, but I would much rather see something I’ve never seen before based in this same world.

Alpha Flight #1 – As I was reading this, I was compiling a few negative comments, but the twist at the end mostly negated them. I hate that Alpha Flight only gets trotted out for some events, and never gets to be its own thing (this series is a Fall of X tie-in). I’m not sure what the status quo for these characters is. At one point, the entire team is killed off in Bendis’s Avengers. Then they come back. Then they are stationed in space, working for Captain Marvel. Now the team is back under Department H’s auspices, with the mandate to hunt down mutants in Canada, since the government has partnered with Orchis. It doesn’t really fit with what you’d expect from Wolverine’s first team, is it? I’m happy to see these characters again, because I love them dearly, but feel like this is just a tease. Ed Brisson is Canadian too, so I’m sure he gets it. Scott Godlewski is a great artist, but some of this felt rushed and not up to the quality I’ve come to expect from him. Still, it’s Alpha Flight! I’m happy.

Antarctica #2 – This issue is very different from the first, as Hannah comes face to face with an alternate reality version of herself. It seems that the science station in Antarctica that she’s just arrived at has duplicated itself, suggesting that her double is from another dimension. That Hannah and her people attack the station, and things get pretty chaotic. I really like Willi Roberts’s art in this book, but I think the creators keep forgetting the extent to which people can’t run around outside in the Antarctic without warmer clothing. Still, this is an interesting new series.

Daredevil #14 – I’m sad to see the end of Chip Zdarsky’s incredible run on this series. He’s written what is easily the best Daredevil run since Frank Miller or Ann Nocenti, and has done so much to revitalize the character. This issue follows up on life after Matt’s big fight with the Beast last issue. We see what Foggy, North, Elektra, and even Butch have been up to, and how Matt’s absence has impacted their lives. It’s a good valedictory issue, and it ends with a twist that is going to make the relaunch, to be written by Saladin Ahmed, kind of difficult. Zdarsky really got the internal conflicts with Daredevil, and explored them really well. He added some new depths to the character, as well as to Elektra. Marco Checchetto has been the most common artist on Zdarsky’s run, and he’s also done incredible work. His subtle additions and redesigns of DD’s costume brought him into the modern age, and I absolutely love the ninja look he was sporting for a while (which I imagine isn’t going to return). He also demonstrated so much humanity in the character, and made it so much easier to care about him and the people in his world. I often worry that there aren’t a lot of runs that will be considered legendary happening these days, but I think this one will stand out in the future.

Dark X-Men #1 – I was on the fence about grabbing this Fall of X tie-in, because I’m not familiar with any of the creators. In the end, because I’m a sucker for events, I grabbed it, but I don’t think I’m too impressed. Madelyne Pryor and Havok are running their own team of misfit X-Men out of Limbo’s new embassy to America, while Archangel, Gambit, and Maggott have grouped up on their own to rescue mutants. The character dynamics are interesting, but I’m not sure there’s enough to differentiate this from so many other Fall of X titles; I will read this again before the next issue comes out to see if I want to keep going with it.

Dune: House Harkonnen #8 – Things are moving a lot quicker now in this series, and what’s most interesting about this issue is we don’t even see Duke Leto Atreides in it, confirming something I’ve always suspected about Dune (that I like the ancillary stuff a lot better).

Ghost Rider #17 – I find myself enjoying this Ghost Rider/Wolverine crossover event more than I would have expected. This issue has the two anti-heroes working well together, although in a flashback we see how their first meeting went. They are chasing a killer who makes demonic statues of his victims, and while the plot is a little routine, the oddness of the pair makes it work. I’m glad to see some acknowledgement of Fall of X here, but still think it’s weird that Logan wouldn’t have other priorities at this particular time.

In Hell We Fight #3 – John Layman and Jok continue to have a good time with this light comedy romp through Hell. Our main characters are looking to find their way to heaven, and think that a ventriloquist’s dummy who runs an antique store might be able to help them. This book is fun.

Knight Terrors: Superman #2 – I’m happy to see Aquaman and Mera getting to do something; that doesn’t happen a lot anymore. This is a decent issue, as Superman, Supergirl, and Lois all deal with whatever the big villain is up to. This event was a disappointment though – I should have known better.

Project Riese #1 – I’m a sucker for stories about abandoned places, so a new Zac Thompson-written miniseries about treasure hunters in the early 1950s going after a Nazi train filled with gold hidden beneath a castle is exactly something I would order. There’s a lot more to it than this, including a former Nazi archeologist, a novel security system, and more in the tunnels than expected. Thompson is a terrific writer, and he’s joined by Jeff McComsey, who is a little cartoonish, but whose art is perfect for this book. Once again, Mad Cave proves that it’s a company to keep an eye on.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #37 – The Dark Droids have taken over the Executor, but Vader has his own droid army, which is loyal to him, to help fight them. My issue with all this droid stuff is that Star Wars droids are never very formidable, with only a few exceptions, and it is hard to buy into the severity of this situation (I felt the same way with the Clone Wars). Still, Rafaelle Ienco is a great artist, and I love that he’s stayed on this book for so long.

Uncanny Avengers #1 – With Gerry Duggan writing this book, it’s likely to be an essential part of the Fall of X flood of titles. Captain America has put together a new “Unity Squad”, including Rogue, Quicksilver, and Deadpool, and in this issue he recruits Monet and Psylocke. This series is focused on the false Captain Krakoa and whatever he’s up to, and it gets off to a very good start. I like the coordination of this event, and love Javier Garrón’s art. I wouldn’t be mad at an ongoing Uncanny Avengers title again…

Vigil #4 – We get closer to understanding the secrets of this team, after their benefactor sends them on a mission that appears to be designed to reveal things that the Doctor has been keeping from them. I like how Ram V has been building this team; I just hope that all this groundwork leads somewhere, as so far, I think this is still just a miniseries. I’d like to see more of this team than just a few more issues.

Void Rivals #3 – With each issue, I’m getting more and more enamored with Void Rivals. As usual, Robert Kirkman keeps hitting us with surprises and unexpected moments, as the two survivors manage to figure out what to do about being captives of some alien, and then maybe even figure out a way to get home (I don’t want to spoil anything). Lorenzo De Felici’s art is so good in this book, as he gets to create a number of alien species and tech designs. The relationship between these two characters, who are from two races that have been at war for generations, is the most compelling thing here.

X-Men Red #14 – News of what happened at the Hellfire Gala reaches Arakko just as Genesis starts a civil war. For X weeks, Storm’s resistance holds against Genesis’s hordes, and we’re given some pretty exciting and epic action sequences. I like that amidst all the chaos, Al Ewing finds some time for character moments for Sunspot and Nova (I love that he’s so prominent in this book). This is a unique title in the X-line, and it remains one of my favourites.

Bargain Comics:

Assassin Nation #1-5 – This was a really fun miniseries by Kyle Starks and Erica Henderson. A retired assassin, who used to be the top killer in the world, has become a crime boss, and it seems that everywhere he goes, someone is trying to kill him. He brings together the 20 top killers, and a retired friend, with the idea of hiring them to protect him and track down who is after him. It’s not a spoiler to say that it doesn’t take long for there to be a lot fewer than twenty killers, but the story quickly centres on a smaller group. This series is amusing, and Henderson is the right artist for a story like this. I’m glad I picked up this run.

The Week In Music:

Zoe Rahman – Colour of Sound – Zoe Rahman is a traditional jazz piano player who weaves some of her dual (British and Bengali) heritage into her work. The result is a lovely, accomplished album of jazz. It lacks the kind of breakbeat approach I usually like, and feels very jazz radio-friendly, but also it has enough going on to hold my interest. I’m glad I stumbled across it.

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 f760 – This four track EP from the master of leftfield electronic music serves as an appetizer for more, but is sadly only about fifteen minutes long. I’ve been an Aphex Twin fan since back in the day, and always enjoy his music, even if I never fully understand it. These songs are a little more jungle than his more recent work, and I like it. Again, I just wish there was more of it in the package.

Greg Foat & Gigi Masin – Dolphin – Greg Foat collaborates with a lot of different artists, giving us a variety of music from cosmic jazz to dance music, but his collaborations are always lovely. That is especially true on this album, which has him paired with Gigi Masin, who plays synths. Foat plays piano, keys, and the vibraphone, and their music is the kind of ambient jazz that could fit on the Gondwana Records catalogue. I’m enjoying this album; it works as background music but also rewards active listening.

Adrian Younge & Tony Allen – Jazz is Dead 18 – The latest installment in the incredible Jazz Is Dead series is a real treasure, featuring the late Tony Allen. I guess Adrian Younge has been sitting on these recordings for a while, given that Allen passed a few years ago. I assume that’s why his usual collaborator, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, is not on these tracks (he’s still credited as a producer and mixer). Tony Allen is a legendary figure in the history of Afrobeat, having worked with Fela Kuti and the Africa 70 back in the day. These tracks bang with his energy on the drums, and what stands out to me is Younge’s organ playing. I think it’s an easy argument to say this is the best of the Jazz Is Dead series.

Bokani Dyer – Radio Sechaba – More South African jazz, and jazz-adjacent music on the legendary Brownswood label. This album is kind of all over the place, sonically, but it works really well. Dyer brings a great vibe to this, taking us on quite a journey.

High Pulp – Days In The Desert – High Pulp are an American jazz band that go a little more wide and varied with this album. They have thoughtful tracks and ones that work on the dance floor. This album includes guest appearances from Brandee Younger, James Brandon Lewis, Jeff Parker, and Daedelus, among others, and it holds my interests.