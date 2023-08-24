Jess Franco’s The Girl From Rio shines in 4K UHD

While Jess Franco is mostly known for horror, the Spanish director made over 150 movies in his lifetime. There were years where he made more movies than a major Hollywood Studio. He made quite a few different genres although horror is where his name (or various names he used) is associated. The Girl From Rio has Jess Franco getting into the world of SciFi pop. Shirley Eaton had become a cinematic sensation when she became the girl covered in gold in the James Bond classic Goldfinger. Now she was working with Franco and Oscar winner George Sanders. Shirley has more screen time here as she attempts to destroy men and take over the world. The Girl From Rio is getting upgraded to 4K UHD at the end of September. Here’s the press release from Blue Underground:

Jess Franco’s THE GIRL FROM RIO

On September 26th, Blue Underground is releasing Jess Franco’s sexy action thriller THE GIRL FROM RIO on 4K UHD + Blu-ray, presented in a brand-new restoration from the original camera negative, totally uncut and uncensored in all its Grindhouse glory in Dolby Vision HDR.

The only thing super-villain vixen Sumuru (Shirley Eaton, Goldfinger) lusts for above all else is the power to control men. Her plan to dominate the male species – and the world – with an army of superhuman women is foolproof. Or so one thinks. Sumuru didn’t count on Jeff Sutton (Richard Wyler, The Bounty Killer) and the $10 million he stole from crime boss Sir Masius (Academy Award winner George Sanders, All About Eve) as being the perfect recipe for disaster. In the tradition of Danger Diabolik, Our Man Flint, The Wrecking Crew and other Swinging 60’s Mod classics, THE GIRL FROM RIO is everything you’d expect from notorious director Jess Franco – the sex, the adventure, the fun!

The 4K UHD special features include an all-new audio commentary with film historians Nathaniel Thompson and Troy Howarth; Rocking in Rio – an all-new interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of “Murderous Passions: The Delirious Cinema of Jesus Franco;” Rolling in Rio – interviews with director Jess Franco, producer Harry Alan Towers and star Shirley Eaton; all-new additional scenes from the German version; a Trim Reel; a Poster & Still Gallery; and newly included is the RiffTrax Edition – THE GIRL FROM RIO Riffed by Mike Nelson, Bill Corbett & Kevin Murphy.

