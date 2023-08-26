Weird: The Al Yankovic Story hits 4K UHD and more in December

An uproarious meta parody of the life and career of one of the most unique and esteemed musicians of our time, the critically acclaimed Roku Original film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available to own on home entertainment formats for the first time December 12, 2023 from Shout! Studios. Nominated for eight Primetime Emmy™ Awards and beloved by fans worldwide, this wildly creative bio-pic parody stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands.



Weird will be available as a two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray, a two-disc Blu-ray + DVD edition, and as a standalone DVD. All physical editions will include a bevy of new bonus features, with details to be announced at a future date. Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com.



The film will also be available for digital rental or purchase as a digital download on November 10, 2023.



In Weird, Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird Al” Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician and sex symbol of our time. With Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson.



Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was originally released by Roku on The Roku Channel on November 4, 2022. It was embraced by critics and audiences alike and has since received numerous accolades including eight Primetime Emmy™ nominations. Winners will be announced at the 75th Primetime Emmy™ Awards in January 2024.



