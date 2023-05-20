Top 20 DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With MORE Than Just Knight Terrors! Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent Finale, Lots Of Batman & Titans, OG Superman & More!

Top ABC DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With MORE Than Just Knight Terrors! 

Knight Terrors logo blue

Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent Finale, Lots Of Batman and Titans, OG Superman and More!

Stormwatch-logo

Among the DC Comics full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top ABC. That includes 12 Knight Terrors from its super-hero series and super-villain series as well as 8 other Dawn of DC and other DC titles. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 20

Knight Terrors #3 A

KNIGHT TERRORS #3
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD
Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Knight Terrors #3 B

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE
1:50 variant cover by GARY CHOO
1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS
Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

Knight Terrors #3 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

Knight Terrors #3 D

Welcome back, ghouls and ghosts! Deadman here—Boston Brand, again!

Knight Terrors #3 E

My horror adventure continues as the Sleepless Knights attack us. But now I have a new problem: Batman’s son Damian is furious and keeps trying to fight me!

Knight Terrors #3 A-1

My only safe haven is…the House of Horror.

Knight Terrors #4 A

KNIGHT TERRORS #4
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD
Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Knight Terrors #4 B

Variant covers by CASPAR WIJNGAARD and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON
1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN
1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS
Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

Knight Terrors #4 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/22/23

Knight Terrors #4 D

Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes.

Knight Terrors #4 A-1

And I gotta be honest: I’m having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

Knight Terrors Night's End #1 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHT’S END #1
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Knight Terrors Night's End #1 B

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and MICO SUAYAN
1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA
1:50 variant cover by KENDRICK LIM
1:100 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN
1:250 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER
Darkest Hour variant cover by HOWARD PORTER ($7.99 US)

Knight Terrors Night's End #1 C

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/29/23

Knight Terrors Night's End #1 D

KNIGHT TERRORS FINALE! SPECIAL OVERSIZE ISSUE!

Knight Terrors Night's End #1 E

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU’s other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to?

Knight Terrors Night's End #1 A-1

And don’t miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate?
Knight Terrors’ thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

Knight Terrors Batman #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #2
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH
Backup by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TREVOR HAIRSINE

Knight Terrors Batman #2 B

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and FELIPE MASSAFERA
1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE
1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

Knight Terrors Batman #2 C

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/1/23

Knight Terrors Batman #2 D

Bruce is trapped inside the Nightmare Realm, haunted by the dark shadows that he’s created. To escape, he must regain control of his body. But that means going deeper into his own mind than he’s ever gone before. Can Batman make himself scarier than he’s ever been to survive?

Knight Terrors Batman #2 E

Also, what nightmares have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in the Nightmare Realm?

Knight Terrors Black Adam #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #2
Written by JEREMY HAUN
Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

Knight Terrors Black Adam #2 B

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD and DARICK ROBERTSON
1:25 variant cover by GARY CHOO
1:50 variant cover by JEREMY HAUN

Knight Terrors Black Adam #2 C

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/1/23

Knight Terrors Black Adam #2 D

A powerless Black Adam has undertaken a perilous and dangerous journey in the Nightmare Realm with a mysterious feline guide.

Knight Terrors Black Adam #2 A-1

But a terrifying monster stalks him from the shadows and prepares a trap for the warlord!

Knight Terrors Flash #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #2
Written by ALEK PAKNADEL
Art by DANIEL BAYLISS
Cover by WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Knight Terrors Flash #2 B

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and DANIEL BAYLISS
1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ and MIKE SPICER
1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Knight Terrors Flash #2 C

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

Knight Terrors Flash #2 D

As Barry Allen plunges deeper into the Nightmare Realm, he’s confronted with his biggest fears and experiences some of the most shocking events that took place before his return!

Knight Terrors Flash #2 E

Barry continues to run free of the terror, but something’s gaining on him…

Knight Terrors Ravager #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #2
Written by ED BRISSON
Art by DEXTER SOY
Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Knight Terrors Ravager #2 B

Variant covers by JAMES STOKOE and TONY SHASTEEN
1:25 variant cover by NATALI SANDERS
1:50 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

Knight Terrors Ravager #2 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/1/23

Knight Terrors Ravager #2 D

With danger hot on her heels and nowhere left to turn, Ravager finds herself trapped in the treacherous Nightmare Realm facing the Murder Man and his merciless Slaughter Squadron. With their sights set on unleashing a reign of terror on our world, they need Ravager’s help to break through the barriers separating them from our reality.

Knight Terrors Ravager #2 B-1

Can Ravager summon the strength to save us all from certain doom? Or will she fall victim to the Murder Man’s diabolical plans? The clock is ticking, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Knight Terrors Robin #1 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #2
Written by KENNY PORTER
Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA
Cover by IVAN REIS

Knight Terrors Robin #1 B

Variant covers by JAMES STOKOE and LIAM SHARP
1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY
1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Knight Terrors Robin #1 C

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

Knight Terrors Robin #1 D

The undynamic duo of Tim Drake and Jason Todd are on death’s door.

Knight Terrors Robin #1 E

Lost in their own personal hells with their worst nightmares around every corner and nowhere to run, the two Robins must put aside their differences and find the strength to overcome their fears and fight back.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #2
Written by MARK WAID
Art by ROGER CRUZ
Cover by DAN MORA

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 B Black Adam

Variant covers by BEN OLIVER and CRYSTAL KUNG
1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ
1:50 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 C

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 D

Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Mary Marvel thinks she’s discovered her greatest fear—but she is wrong.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 E Black Adam

She won’t emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it!

Knight Terrors Superman #2 A Supergirl

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #2
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by TOM REILLY
Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Knight Terrors Superman #2 B

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and JOHN GIANG
1:25 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN
1:50 variant cover by PETE WOODS

Knight Terrors Superman #2 C

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/15/23

Knight Terrors Superman #2 D Supergirl

In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis’s past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight!

Knight Terrors Superman #2 E Doomsday

In the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.

Knight Terrors Titans #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #2
Written by ANDREW CONSTANT
Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Knight Terrors Titans #2 B Cyborg

Variant covers by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO and CHRISTIAN WARD
1:25 variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ
1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Knight Terrors Titans #2 C

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/22/23

Knight Terrors Titans #2 D

As the nightmare rages on and the monstrous versions of the team roam the halls of Titans Tower, a young girl finds herself trapped inside the building.

Knight Terrors Titans #2 E Troia Donna Troy

How did she get there, and what heroes can possibly save her as the Titans face their worst fears?

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 A

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #2
Written by DENNIS CULVER
Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 B Dawn of DC

Variant covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA and RILEY ROSSMO
1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA
1:50 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 D

Insomnia’s Sleepless Queen has transformed Robotman into one of her knights, and now the hunt is on for Zatanna to join them! If the Sleepless Knights succeed in making her one of their own, the Earth will never wake from its unending nightmare.

Powerful magic comes with a powerful price, so Zatanna must decide whether she’s willing to pay it to save the world. Which means things aren’t looking good for Robotman!

Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1 A Barends

ACTION COMICS PRESENTS: DOOMSDAY SPECIAL #1
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art by EDDY BARROWS
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1 B Crain

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and PUPPETEER LEE
1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
1:50 variant cover by JON BOGDANOVE

Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1 D Parrillo

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/29/23

Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1 E Lee

It is a creature beyond reason—and the only force in the universe strong enough to kill Superman. It’s Doomsday, the living embodiment of death, destruction, and evolution! In the wake of Dark Crisis and Lazarus Planet, King Doomsday now sits on a throne of skulls across a river of blood, holding court over the demons that swarm in the depths of Hell…and he may have just found a way back to the land of the living. It’s now up to Supergirl and Martian Manhunter to drive the beast back and see that he never again returns to our earthly plane—even if they must die to do it!

Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1 C Bogdanove

Plus: the return of Bloodwynd, the debut of the Doomhounds, and a clue to the next big Superman event!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #6 A Injustice Superman

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #6
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #6 B Earth 2 Superman

Variant covers by ARIEL COLÓN and LAURA BRAGA
1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU
1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY
Blue Beetle movie variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #6 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/1/23

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #6 D Super Sons

It’s Batman versus Superman. Super Son versus Super Son.
Injustice Superman is ruling with a fist of steel.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #6 E Blue Beetle by Cully Hamner

Can Jon Kent free an entire world? And what could he lose if he tries?

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLD’S FINEST #18 A

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #18
Written by MARK WAID
Art by TRAVIS MOORE
Cover by DAN MORA

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLD’S FINEST #18 B

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ
1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN
1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HETRICK
Blue Beetle movie variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLD’S FINEST #18 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/15/23

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLD’S FINEST #18 D

Think you know how Superman and Batman met and became friends? Think again!

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLD’S FINEST #18 E Blue Beetle

Read the untold tale of how their worlds first collided—and the stunning, secret loss that nearly destroyed their partnership before it even began!

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 A

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4
Written by DENNIS CULVER, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN
Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, JEFF SPOKES, STEFANO LANDINI, and BELÉN ORTEGA
Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 B Ravager of Stormwatch

Variant covers by KAEL NGU and OTTO SCHMIDT
1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO
Blue Beetle movie variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 D Shado of Stormwatch

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 8/22/23

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 C

While investigating a string of bloody gangland murders, Batman comes face-to-face with the newest member of his rogues gallery—the brutal Mr. Baseball! Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt tell a gripping, violent tale of the Dark Knight!

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 E Blue Beetle

In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner…and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged—the Tempest!

The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini!

And this issue’s Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belén Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death!

Superman 2023 Annual #1 A

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR, MAX RAYNOR, JACK HERBERT, and CAITLIN YARSKY
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Superman 2023 Annual #1 B

Variant covers by JOCK and CHRIS SAMNEE
1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON
1:50 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Superman 2023 Annual #1 C

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

Superman 2023 Annual #1 D

Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she’ll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman!

Superman 2023 Annual #1 E

Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024!

Don’t miss out!

TALES OF THE TITANS #2 A Raven

TALES OF THE TITANS #2
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by ELEANORA CARLINI
Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

TALES OF THE TITANS #2 B Raven

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD
1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO
1:50 variant cover by DANI
Blue Beetle movie variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

TALES OF THE TITANS #2 C Raven

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/15/23

TALES OF THE TITANS #2 D Raven

She’s been called the daughter of Trigon and the herald of the apocalypse, but Raven has never let these things define who she is. Ready to step into this new era of the Titans, she plans to leave her past behind.

TALES OF THE TITANS #2 E Blue Beetle

But history has a habit of repeating itself, and when Raven comes to the aid of a woman in over her head with the Church of Blood, she’ll have to face a terrible reminder of her mother’s tragic past…and an evil closer to her than you may think!

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 A

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #5
Written by DENNIS CULVER
Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 B

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN
1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/22/23

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 C

The World’s Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA!
Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team’s former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

World's Finest Teen Titans #2 A

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #2
Written by MARK WAID
Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO
Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

World's Finest Teen Titans #2 B

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and PAOLO RIVERA
1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO
1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG
Blue Beetle movie variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

World's Finest Teen Titans #2 C

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/8/23

World's Finest Teen Titans #2 D

Welcome to Metropolis, Wonder Girl! Hoping to reconnect with her human roots, Donna Troy leaves Themyscira for the City of Tomorrow.

World's Finest Teen Titans #2 E Troia Donna Troy Wonder Girl

There she meets Mal Duncan, a young man with the makings of a true hero. And just in time, too—the Titans will need all the help they can get as they investigate a cry for help that leads them to a haunted house that is not what it seems!

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from DC Comics’ August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

