Top 20 DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With MORE Than Just Knight Terrors! Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent Finale, Lots Of Batman & Titans, OG Superman & More!

Top ABC DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With MORE Than Just Knight Terrors!

Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent Finale, Lots Of Batman and Titans, OG Superman and More!

Among the DC Comics full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top ABC. That includes 12 Knight Terrors from its super-hero series and super-villain series as well as 8 other Dawn of DC and other DC titles. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 20

KNIGHT TERRORS #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

1:50 variant cover by GARY CHOO

1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Welcome back, ghouls and ghosts! Deadman here—Boston Brand, again!

My horror adventure continues as the Sleepless Knights attack us. But now I have a new problem: Batman’s son Damian is furious and keeps trying to fight me!

My only safe haven is…the House of Horror.

KNIGHT TERRORS #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by CASPAR WIJNGAARD and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes.

And I gotta be honest: I’m having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHT’S END #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by KENDRICK LIM

1:100 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:250 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

Darkest Hour variant cover by HOWARD PORTER ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

KNIGHT TERRORS FINALE! SPECIAL OVERSIZE ISSUE!

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU’s other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to?

And don’t miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate?

Knight Terrors’ thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Backup by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Bruce is trapped inside the Nightmare Realm, haunted by the dark shadows that he’s created. To escape, he must regain control of his body. But that means going deeper into his own mind than he’s ever gone before. Can Batman make himself scarier than he’s ever been to survive?

Also, what nightmares have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in the Nightmare Realm?

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #2

Written by JEREMY HAUN

Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD and DARICK ROBERTSON

1:25 variant cover by GARY CHOO

1:50 variant cover by JEREMY HAUN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

A powerless Black Adam has undertaken a perilous and dangerous journey in the Nightmare Realm with a mysterious feline guide.

But a terrifying monster stalks him from the shadows and prepares a trap for the warlord!

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #2

Written by ALEK PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ and MIKE SPICER

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

As Barry Allen plunges deeper into the Nightmare Realm, he’s confronted with his biggest fears and experiences some of the most shocking events that took place before his return!

Barry continues to run free of the terror, but something’s gaining on him…

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #2

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by JAMES STOKOE and TONY SHASTEEN

1:25 variant cover by NATALI SANDERS

1:50 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

With danger hot on her heels and nowhere left to turn, Ravager finds herself trapped in the treacherous Nightmare Realm facing the Murder Man and his merciless Slaughter Squadron. With their sights set on unleashing a reign of terror on our world, they need Ravager’s help to break through the barriers separating them from our reality.

Can Ravager summon the strength to save us all from certain doom? Or will she fall victim to the Murder Man’s diabolical plans? The clock is ticking, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant covers by JAMES STOKOE and LIAM SHARP

1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

The undynamic duo of Tim Drake and Jason Todd are on death’s door.

Lost in their own personal hells with their worst nightmares around every corner and nowhere to run, the two Robins must put aside their differences and find the strength to overcome their fears and fight back.

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BEN OLIVER and CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

1:50 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Mary Marvel thinks she’s discovered her greatest fear—but she is wrong.

She won’t emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it!

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:50 variant cover by PETE WOODS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis’s past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight!

In the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #2

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO and CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

As the nightmare rages on and the monstrous versions of the team roam the halls of Titans Tower, a young girl finds herself trapped inside the building.

How did she get there, and what heroes can possibly save her as the Titans face their worst fears?

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #2

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

Variant covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA and RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Insomnia’s Sleepless Queen has transformed Robotman into one of her knights, and now the hunt is on for Zatanna to join them! If the Sleepless Knights succeed in making her one of their own, the Earth will never wake from its unending nightmare. Powerful magic comes with a powerful price, so Zatanna must decide whether she’s willing to pay it to save the world. Which means things aren’t looking good for Robotman!

ACTION COMICS PRESENTS: DOOMSDAY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by EDDY BARROWS

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and PUPPETEER LEE

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:50 variant cover by JON BOGDANOVE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

It is a creature beyond reason—and the only force in the universe strong enough to kill Superman. It’s Doomsday, the living embodiment of death, destruction, and evolution! In the wake of Dark Crisis and Lazarus Planet, King Doomsday now sits on a throne of skulls across a river of blood, holding court over the demons that swarm in the depths of Hell…and he may have just found a way back to the land of the living. It’s now up to Supergirl and Martian Manhunter to drive the beast back and see that he never again returns to our earthly plane—even if they must die to do it!

Plus: the return of Bloodwynd, the debut of the Doomhounds, and a clue to the next big Superman event!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ARIEL COLÓN and LAURA BRAGA

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

It’s Batman versus Superman. Super Son versus Super Son.

Injustice Superman is ruling with a fist of steel.

Can Jon Kent free an entire world? And what could he lose if he tries?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #18

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HETRICK

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Think you know how Superman and Batman met and became friends? Think again!

Read the untold tale of how their worlds first collided—and the stunning, secret loss that nearly destroyed their partnership before it even began!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4

Written by DENNIS CULVER, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, JEFF SPOKES, STEFANO LANDINI, and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by KAEL NGU and OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

While investigating a string of bloody gangland murders, Batman comes face-to-face with the newest member of his rogues gallery—the brutal Mr. Baseball! Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt tell a gripping, violent tale of the Dark Knight!

In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner…and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged—the Tempest! The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! And this issue’s Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belén Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death!

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR, MAX RAYNOR, JACK HERBERT, and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by JOCK and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

1:50 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she’ll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman!

Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024! Don’t miss out!

TALES OF THE TITANS #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by ELEANORA CARLINI

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by DANI

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

She’s been called the daughter of Trigon and the herald of the apocalypse, but Raven has never let these things define who she is. Ready to step into this new era of the Titans, she plans to leave her past behind.

But history has a habit of repeating itself, and when Raven comes to the aid of a woman in over her head with the Church of Blood, she’ll have to face a terrible reminder of her mother’s tragic past…and an evil closer to her than you may think!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #5

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

The World’s Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA!

Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team’s former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and PAOLO RIVERA

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Welcome to Metropolis, Wonder Girl! Hoping to reconnect with her human roots, Donna Troy leaves Themyscira for the City of Tomorrow.

There she meets Mal Duncan, a young man with the makings of a true hero. And just in time, too—the Titans will need all the help they can get as they investigate a cry for help that leads them to a haunted house that is not what it seems!

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from DC Comics’ August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?