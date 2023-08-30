Suburra gets into the true story of when Rome tried to be Las Vegas

Why do politicians see casinos as a great source of tax revenue? They view these gambling dens as the solution to raise quick cash instead of raising sales, gas, property or income tax to cover the ever-increasing budgets. Who cares how much money you skim off the top of cash taken from degenerate gamblers? Everyone acts like their casino in the middle of nowhere is going to make them the next glitzy Las Vegas or fancy Monaco. Stick a couple video poker machines up and Formula 1 officials will be knocking on the mayor’s door. If you’ve spend an afternoon in Atlantic City, you’ll know that casinos attract more than a great way to raise funds. They can attract the wrong sort of people. Suburra is based on the true story of what happened when they tried to make the Las Vegas of Italy. Director Stefano Sollima shows what went deadly wrong with the project. Unearthed Films is bringing Suburra to Blu-ray and DVD at the end of the month. Here’s the press release with all the details:

On September 26th, Unearthed Films brings writer/director Stefano Sollima’s Neo-Noir crime thriller SUBURRA to Limited Edition Blu-Ray and DVD.

Based on real-life events of the Mafia Capitale that occurred in 2011, SUBURRA follows the attempts to turn a small-town – owned by the Capitale – into the Las Vegas of Italy. Corruption, triple-crossing, blackmailing, AND murder all follow as politician Filippo Malgradi’s (Pierfrancesco Favino) plans to help a Mafia boss known as Samurai (Claudio Amendola) turn upside-down when Malgradi is involved with the death of a sex worker. An all-out war happens as Malgradi and others fight for their slice of power and money.

Adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name by Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo, SUBURRA is a modern crime thriller in the tradition of the acclaimed TV series Gomorrah and Sollima’s own Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

The Blu-ray and DVD special features include The Making of Suburra – a two-hour full-length documentary; a production gallery; and a theatrical trailer, housed in a limited-edition slipcase.

Criminal rivalries and endemic corruption are exposed when plans are made to turn a seaside town into a gambling paradise.

In 2011, Ostia is the subject of a giant real estate project intended to make the harbor of Ancient Rome the Las Vegas of today. But the place soon becomes a battlefield where criminals and politicians either join forces cynically or fight each other ruthlessly. The infernal showdown will last seven days, claiming many lives.

