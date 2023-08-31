4K Blu-ray Review: The Flash





The best way for me to approach this review is to acknowledge both sides of where the DC Cinematic Universe currently stands, and why it’s important to do so. I think the fan toxicity that stems from the Snyder-verse is unfortunate, and while I’m sure it’s not the majority, like most negative voices, they often seem to be the loudest. That side has gotten even louder since James Gunn took over the creative direction of the studio and announced that Henry Cavill wouldn’t be returning as Superman, and that the entire DCCU would be rebooted with Superman: Legacy in 2025.



I personally think that it’s best to just ignore any toxic fanbase that seems to get joy out of simply complaining about everything, while making points that often have no basis in reality, but are skewered to fit their negative outlook. Me? I loved Man of Steel, thought Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (the extended cut, which adds an extra 30-minutes of story) was awesome, was blown away by Wonder Woman, and thought Aquaman was a highly entertaining adventure. Oh, and I remain firm in saying that Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the long-awaited Snyder-Cut of Justice League) is a superhero masterpiece, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was one of the best pictures of 2021.



That said, I also know there were some misfires and poor decisions along the way which would lead to the foundation cracking, and a lack of direction that was made all the more noticeable with the Marvel Cinematic Universe firing on all cylinders as they headed towards their own Endgame. Eventually the lack of direction became too much, and the call was made to reboot the DCCU with Gunn at the helm – and you know what? Even though I thoroughly enjoyed most of the DC Snyder-verse, I’m also incredibly excited to see what the future holds with all the enticing announcements that Gunn has already made for the first part of their planned DC movies and shows. Weird, right? That one could enjoy both the Snyder-verse while simultaneously being excited for what Gunn will bring to the table? What a bizarre concept…to enjoy movies.



That brings me to The Flash, as it suffered from various production problems and delays, and found itself as one of a few DC movies yet to be released after it was announced there’d be a reboot. The downside of the announcement is that the remaining films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and even the upcoming Aquaman 2 — which is the sequel to the third highest grossing Warner. Bros film ever — feel to many moviegoers like they don’t matter, since there’s no future for these characters beyond these films. I completely understand that mindset, but also believe that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a fun and heartfelt sequel that potentially wraps up that standalone series nicely, much like The Flash is a fun and heartfelt film that I feel wraps up the Snyder-verse nicely as well.



We’ll wait to see how Aquaman 2 plays out, but I wish that the release dates for the two films had been reversed, as while Aquaman 2 may wrap things up cleanly for that character, The Flash really does feel like it closes out the entire current DCCU beautifully. I won’t get into exactly how it does so, but this is a movie that’s all about time travel and setting things right, and screenwriter Christina Hodson does so wonderfully. Director Andy Muschietti also does a superb job of juggling the time-travel aspect, alongside the action, as well as the emotionally impactful parts in a way that never makes the film feel like it’s trying to do too much.



This is the first time Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) has had his own movie, and even here as the movie begins he’s treated like the clean-up crew to Batman’s (Ben Affleck) trinity-level hero status. It works incredibly well, and Miller does phenomenal work throughout this entire movie in both selling this, as well as battling with himself and his responsibilities as a hero. Allen’s focus is still proving that his dad, Henry (Ron Livingston), is innocent of killing his mother back when Barry was just a boy. This was hinted at in Justice League, with Allen’s abrupt introduction to the team, and it’s great to see it being the main focus of the story being told here.



When The Flash was announced years ago as a movie that would take after the comic series Flashpoint, rumours were abound that with Affleck on the outs the studio would take this opportunity to recast him and do a soft reboot on the Snyder-verse. While I won’t delve into spoilers, I will say that this isn’t a movie that lays the groundwork for Gunn’s upcoming DCCU, and it doesn’t do what many thought it would, which is replace Affleck as Batman, or alter reality so that the DCCU can continue in new ways. I want to point that out so that viewers can enjoy the movie for what it is, instead of waiting for it to be something that it’s not, which would be a catalyst into Gunn’s universe.



Instead, The Flash is a movie that’s full of comedy, and great interactions between present-day Barry Allen, and 2013 Barry Allen. It’s so much fun to watch the elder Barry finding younger Barry to be as annoying as Allen’s Justice League teammates often find him. Miller does top-tier work here, playing both sides with the perfect amount of maturity that each would have at the time. The Flash also has one of the hardest hitting emotional scenes that I’ve ever watched. Don’t read too much into that, as it’ll come naturally and isn’t something you don’t see coming; however, depending on how engrossed you are, or how much you mentally put yourself into the position, it absolutely rips your heart out.



We also get the return of Michael Keaton as Batman! That in itself should be enough to check this out for some, as it’s fun to see where all these years have left our beloved 1989 Batman. Keaton hasn’t missed a step either and falls right back into the Bruce Wayne role with ease and some truly wonderful moments. Then there’s Sasha Calle, who plays Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl! She’s superb in the role, and if there’s one sad takeaway from this movie it’s that the likelihood of seeing her don the red cape again is slim to none.



While The Flash didn’t do well at the box-office, I do believe that it’s a film that will find its audience at home, and that it’ll become a movie that garners more appreciation and love from audiences in the years to come. With that being said, there’s no need to wait that long, as The Flash is an incredibly fun, action-packed superhero movie that isn’t afraid to tug – and even tear – at your heartstrings.



Overall Rating: 4.5/5



4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review:



The Flash is a visually gorgeous film in 4K, with the 2160p/HDR transfer truly coming to life in brilliant fashion with the proper home set-up. The colours pop all over the place, with textures showcasing incredible details, and the Flash’s superspeed power hitting vibrancy on another level. The cinematography looks beautiful, and the action sequences blast right into your living room (or whatever room your TV may be in) with lightning sharpness. As a whole it’s just a blast to watch, and Warner Bros. has done a great job of delivering it in the best format possible for home viewing.



On the audio side of things we’ve got a masterful Dolby Atmos track that will shake your foundations if you allow for it to do so. Even brought down to levels that many will listen to it it’s just a superb mix that will zap from speaker to speaker all across the room, while the dialogue stays nice and clean, front and center. This is an incredibly impactful audio mix that truly pulls the viewer into the film with how the body of the Dolby Atmos mix surrounds you. It’s light an audio hug delivered at lightning speed and I’m here for it.



Special Features:



There are a few 4K exclusive special features found on the disc, so I’ll touch on those first and then jump into the ones that can be found both on the 4K release, as well as the Blu-ray.



4K Exclusive Features:



The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster – This is the heftiest of the 4K exclusive features and is an awesome 38-minute deep dive into The Flash as a character. There’s just loads here with plenty of different voices giving their thoughts on the character and the different portrayals he’s had over the years. This one is recommended to fans of the film, fans of The Flash, and comic fans in general. Heck, even if you’re on the fence this may make you a fan!



Flashpoint: Introducing the DC Multiverse – This feature comes in at just over 6-minutes in length and sees writer Sterling Gates focus on how The Flash was the character who really set into motion the whole multiverse notion which is used so much today. It’s also touched upon as to how it fit into the plot of the story without needing to be forced in.



The Bat Chase – This feature comes in at just under 7-minutes in length and is a breakdown of Batman’s race through Gotham City. This is the first of four scene breakdowns found exclusively on the 4K disc.



Saving Supergirl – This feature also comes in at just under 7-minutes in length and looks at the Siberian rescue scene, which is awesome fun and the main place that Keaton gets to spread his wings.



Battling Zod – This feature comes in at five-and-a-half minutes and focuses on the desert battle, as well as bringing COVID-19 into the mix when filming.



Fighting Dark Flash – This is the longest of the four, but not by much, as it comes in at just over 7-minutes in length and focuses on the key battle between The Flash and Dark Flash.



Deleted Scenes – There are also 10 deleted scenes for those who enjoy them.



Non-Exclusive Special Features:

Making The Flash: Worlds Collide – This is another massive feature, this time behind-the-scenes, where we see Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti talk about the making of the film, from pre-production all the way to adjusting the script and so forth. It’s a fun watch, and definitely a must for fans of the film!



Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again! – First off, superb title here. This is a featurette that’s just above 8-minutes in length and focuses on Keaton returning as Batman, the cast talking about his return to the cowl, and his history with the character. Loads of fun here!



Supergirl: The Last Daughter of Krypton – This is a heftier 16-minute feature that talks about the history of this character as well. It’s fun to see a somewhat deeper dive on a character that hasn’t had much time on the big screen.



The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Trailer – This is a quick trailer for a scripted podcast story for those interested.



The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus – And for those who are really interested, they also prsent all six episodes of this story, which comes in at just over 90-minutes in length!

The Flash in Session: Escape the Midnight Circus – And lastly, we’ve got a two-minute behind-the-scene piece on the podcast that features interviews with writer/director Henry Loevner and the voice of The Flash in the podcast, Max Greenfield.



Disclaimer: A review copy of this Blu-ray was sent to me to cover in honest and truthful fashion.



Warner Bros. Pictures Presents The Flash. Directed by: Andy Muschietti. Written by: Christina Hodson. Starring: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Jeremy Irons, Ben Affleck. Running time: 144 Minutes. Rating: PG. Released on 4K Blu-ray: Aug. 29, 2023.