WWE Payback 2023 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 4 New Champions Crowned! Plus Jey Uso?!

WWE Payback 2023 had 4 championship matches billed.

WWE reports.

…Finn Bálor & Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

A Steel City Street Fight went the way of The Judgment Day as Finn Bálor and Damian Priest knocked off Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Owens and Zayn were in control of the match, but NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio appeared and got into the fray, only for the titleholders to return wearing Pittsburgh Penguins NHL gear, using hockey sticks as weapons.

The Judgment Day’s title hopes looked lost, but JD McDonagh and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared, taking out Owens, isolating Zayn in the process.

Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on Bálor, but Mysterio cracked the champion with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing him to pin Zayn to win the Undisputed Tag Title.