WWE Payback 2023 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 4 New Champions Crowned! Plus Jey Uso?!

John Babos

Spoilers

WWE Payback 2023 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 4 New Champions Crowned! Plus Jey Uso?!

WWE Payback 2023 logo

WWE Payback 2023 had 4 championship matches billed.

WWE Payback 2023 matches card

WWE reports.

…Finn Bálor & Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

A Steel City Street Fight went the way of The Judgment Day as Finn Bálor and Damian Priest knocked off Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Owens and Zayn were in control of the match, but NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio appeared and got into the fray, only for the titleholders to return wearing Pittsburgh Penguins NHL gear, using hockey sticks as weapons.

The Judgment Day’s title hopes looked lost, but JD McDonagh and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared, taking out Owens, isolating Zayn in the process.

Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on Bálor, but Mysterio cracked the champion with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing him to pin Zayn to win the Undisputed Tag Title.

WWE Payback 2023 Judgment Day #AndNew Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Cody Rhodes announces Jey Uso is back in WWE

“The Grayson Waller Effect” took place at WWE Payback, but it wasn’t the Aussie Icon who caught the WWE Universe’s attention – it was The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes made the incredible announcement that Jey Uso is returning to WWE as the newest member of Monday Night Raw.

Uso quickly re-acclimated himself to the ring by superkicking Waller and hyping up the WWE Universe…

WWE Payback 2023 Jey Uso moves to WWE Raw

Full results here and congrats to the new champions.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Wolverine-X-Deaths-Of-Wolverine-5-Ryan-Stegman-spoilers-variant-banner-e1648056867913

Marvel Comics & X Deaths Of Wolverine #5 Spoilers & Review: How Does This Finale Change The X-Men Forever? Plus Who Is The NEW Wolverine?!

20EF1BB1-4DD7-45A5-BE84-BC35463EE7DF-e1643608188381

WWE Smackdown 2/4/22 Sees Royal Rumble 2022 Winner Ronda Rousey Pick Her Wrestlemania 38 Main Event Championship Opponent! Plus Brock Lesnar’s Next 2 PPV Matches Confirmed!

Strange-1-spoilers-0-banner-J-Scott-Campbell-e1646794270387

Marvel Comics & Strange #1 Spoilers & Review: Life After Death, But NOT For Doctor Stephen Strange?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse