AEW All Out 2023 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 6 New Champions Crowned! Plus CJ Perry & Dennis Rodman?!

AEW All Out 2023 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 6 New Champions Crowned! Plus CJ Perry and Dennis Rodman?!

AEW All-Out 2023 had 7 billed championship matches including from its Zero Hour.

A night in Chicago without CM Punk as AEW terminated his contract.

Yet AEW stilled used the CM Punk stars in its AEW All-Out logo.

AEW did bring in former Chicago Bulls basketball player, and former WCW wrestler, Dennis Rodman for added Chicago star power for its weekend.

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, accompanied by Dennis Rodman, make their way to the ring with the #AEW World Trios Titles on the line! Watch #AEWAllOut Zero Hour right now! ▶️ https://t.co/274aEdPlSl@PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @dennisrodman pic.twitter.com/Ni64CtSHsE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

…AEW World Trios Championship Match! The Acclaimed (c.)—Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, & Daddy Ass (with Dennis Rodman) vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, & Satnam Singh (with Sonjay Dutt & Karen Jarrett)! Daddy Ass said he had his own referee and called out Aubrey Edwards to the ring. Bowens dropped the Scissor Me Timbers on Jeff Jarrett. Lethal tagged in and stomped a mudhole in Caster in the corner. Bowens clipped Lethal with a series of thrust kicks. Billy Gunn tagged in and cleaned house until running into a massive boot from Satnam Singh! As Aubrey was ejecting Karen from ringside, Dennis Rodman smashed Jeff Jarrett’s guitar over the head of Satnam! Bowens hit the Mic Drop on Lethal and pinned him! The pay-per-view portion of All Out kicked off with…

…“The Redeemer” Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs! They locked horns right out of the gate! Both men refusing to yield ground. Miro shoved Hobbs to the mat and then ripped off his shirt. Hobbs was beaten down in the corner. Hobbs steamrolled Miro with a shoulder block. “Two big meaty men slapping meat and this match has lived up to those expectations,” said Excalibur. Miro used his quickness to hit Hobbs with a leg lariat. Hobbs hurled Miro with a belly to belly suplex, sending the Redeemer for a ride. The fans chanted “Slap that meat! Slap that meat!” Miro and Hobbs exchanged strikes in the center of the ring. Miro knocked Hobbs down after several lariats. Miro superplexed Hobbs! Powerhouse Hobbs dodged a kick and then powerslammed Miro! Miro nailed Hobbs with a thrust kick for a two-count. Miro stomped Hobbs’ lower back. Miro applied the Game Over submission. Hobbs escaped, rising up and squashing Miro into the corner. Hobbs blasted Miro with a spinebuster for a near fall! Miro answered with a spinebuster of his own! Miro locked in Game Over for a second time and Hobbs tapped out! “Hobbs ran out of options,” said Jim Ross. “One of the best big man matches I’ve ever seen. And the fans are giving this a standing ovation,” replied Nigel. Hobbs and Miro shook hands after the match. Miro turned to walk away, and Hobbs blindsided the Redeemer. Hobbs grounded and pounded Miro.

Miro’s wife ran to the ring and cracked Hobbs with a steel chair! Hobbs was distracted and Miro grabbed the chair and smashed it into Hobbs’ head! Miro walked away, without embracing his wife…

There was also a backstage segment involving CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, about her interaction with her real-life husband Miro.

…Main Event Time! AEW International Championship Match! “Freshley Squeezed” Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley! Cassidy was playing mind games, not looking at challenger Jon Moxley. Orange went to put his hands in his pockets and Mox decked him! Moxley stalked Cassidy, giving him no time to breathe. Moxley bit the head of Orange Cassidy. Cassidy fired back with a shotgun dropkick. Mox suplexed Orange and Orange immediately clutched his neck. Moxley sent Cassidy flying with a second suplex. Orange connected with a diving crossbody press but Mox rolled through and stomped on Orange’s head. Orange flew at Mox with an elbow suicida. Moxley countered a DDT, turning Orange inside out. Moxley took his boots to Orange’s head again. Moxley mauled Cassidy, whipping him into the steel ring post. Cassidy was split open. Moxley bit Orange’s forehead. “Orange Cassidy is gushing,” said Nigel. “There is a pool of blood at our feet,” added Excalibur. Moxley spiked Orange with a stalling piledriver for a near fall. Moxley battered Orange with clubbing shots. Orange dug his nails into Moxley’s back and then hit Moxley’s head! Orange cracked Mox with a diving DDT and then a second DDT! Cassidy rocked Mox with the PK. He followed up with the Orange Punch for a near fall! Mox countered the Beach Break with a Gotch Style piledriver! Mox locked in the bulldog choke. Mox transitioned to an arm bar. Mox put Orange in the Le Bell Lock. Moxley transitioned to the bulldog choke, but Orange forced the ref break by reaching the ropes with his foot. Moxley pulled the protective padding off the floor, exposing the concrete. Moxley tried for a piledriver, but Orange countered with a Beach Break on the floor! Orange dropkicked Moxley’s head into the steps! Orange cracked Moxley with two straight Orange Punches! Orange went for a third, but Moxley countered with a cutter! Orange hit another Orange Punch and then speared Moxley for a near fall! Moxley nearly decapitated Orange with two King Kong lariats! Moxley smashed Orange with the Death Rider for a near fall! Orange flipped off Moxley. Jon Moxley grabbed Orange and spiked him with a high angle Death Rider and pinned Cassidy! And new AEW International Champion… Jon Moxley!

