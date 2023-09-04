Image Comics Teases Transformers #1 From Skybound & Hasbro With Spoilers Via Preview!

Image Comics Teases Transformers #1 From Skybound and Hasbro With Spoilers Via Preview!

Image Comics reports.

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON’S TRANSFORMERS #1

LOS ANGELES… Skybound, in collaboration with leading toy and game company Hasbro, revealed an impressive lineup of variant covers and a first look at interior pages of Daniel Warren Johnson’s hugely anticipated Transformers #1. The second series in the recently launched Energon Universe, Transformers will debut on shelves in comic book shops beginning October 4.

Transformers #1 begins an all-new era for the iconic Transformers franchise from Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb, DC’s Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. Humanity’s only hope for survival is Optimus Prime.

The recently announced rosters of Autobots and Decepticons headlining the first story arc of the all-new Transformers series include Autobots Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Cliffjumper, Arcee, and Wheeljack, and Decepticons Starscream, Rumble, Skywarp, Laserbeak, and Soundwave.

In addition to the already-iconic main cover by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer, the stacked list of variant covers for Transformers #1 includes Autobot and Decepticon covers by Johnson and Spicer, a cover by iconic artist Ryan Ottley (Invincible), a 1:10 incentive variant that kicks off a connecting cover series by Orlando Arocena (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), a 1:25 incentive variant by Cliff Chiang Paper Girls), a 1:50 incentive variant by Francis Manapul (The Flash), a 1:100 incentive variant by Ian Bertram (Little Bird), and finally, an open-to-order blank sketch cover.

The Energon Universe officially began in June 2023 with the surprise first appearance of iconic Transformers character Jetfire in Void Rivals #1, introducing the historic new collaboration between Hasbro and Skybound, with Transformers and G.I. Joe comics finding a new home with the publisher. The Energon Universe expands in December with Duke #1, a limited series from Joshua Williamson (DC’s Superman, Dark Ride), Tom Reilly (The Thing) and Jordie Bellaire (W0rldtr33). This will be followed by the launch of Cobra Commander #1 in January 2024, from Joshua Williamson, Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook) and Annalisa Leoni (Oblivion Song).

Transformers #1 (Lunar Codes Below | $4.99) will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The full list of variant covers is below: Transformers #1 Cover A by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer – Lunar Code 0623IM805

Transformers #1 Cover B by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer (Autobot) – Lunar Code 0823IM287

Transformers #1 Cover C by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer (Decepticon) – Lunar Code 0823IM288

Transformers #1 Cover D by Ryan Ottley – Lunar Code 0823IM289

Transformers #1 Cover E (1:10 Copy Incentive – Connecting) by Orlando Arocena – Lunar Code 0823IM290

Transformers #1 Cover F (1:25 Copy Incentive) by Cliff Chiang – Lunar Code 0823IM291

Transformers #1 Cover G (1:50 Copy Incentive) by Francis Manapul – Lunar Code 0823IM292

Transformers #1 Cover H (1:100 Copy Incentive) by Ian Bertram – Lunar Code 0823IM293

Transformers #1 Cover I Blank Sketch Cover – Lunar Code 0823IM294

Here’s a sneak peek inside.

Transformers #1 lands on shelves in one month exactly on Wednesday October 4, 2023.