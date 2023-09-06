4K UHD: The Last House On The Left (Limited Edition)

The Last House On The Left was one of those nightmare movies that dominated the drive-ins and dank indoor theaters when it came out in the early ’70s. It was the kind of nightmare that couldn’t be turned into a TV safe version. For over a decade, there was a crowd eager to see it on the big screen until it finally showed up on home video. Even a decade later, the film placed on the Video Nasties banned list in the UK. The movie depicted what happens to two girls when the go into the city for a concert and attempted to score weed off the wrong guy. It’s the type of violent film that easily got people protesting the screenings. They demanded to know what kind of sickos wanted to see it. The trailer declared, “To avoid fainting, keep repeating ‘It’s only a movie.'” It proved to be more than a movie over the decades.

The film made Wes Craven a horror icon and also established the career of producer Sean S. Cunningham who’d go on to direct Friday The 13th. Nearly 40 years after the original, there was a demand for a remake when numerous ’70s and ’80s horror films were being revived. The studio brought back Craven and Cunningham to work as producers with new director Dennis Iliadis. They along with new screenwriters the filmmakers attempted to make a film that would upset audiences like the original.

Krug (Fear the Walking Dead‘s Garret Dillahunt) is being transported by cops when he gets sprung by family members in a daring attack. They hit the road to freedom. Also hitting the road to a bit of freedom are the Collingwood family as they arrive at the Lake House. John (Ghost‘s Tony Goldwyn), Emma (Saw‘s Monica Potter) and daughter Mari (Return to Halloweentown‘s Sara Paxton) are looking to relax. Mari swims around a bit, but she wants to head in town and hang out with her pal Paige (Dead Before Dawn‘s Martha MacIssac) at the local general store. Justin (Animal Kingdom‘s Spencer Treat Clark) drops by and the girls take an interest in the teenage boy. He invites them back to his motel room to smoke up. They’re down for the fun. But the party doesn’t last long when his family arrives. Turns out his dad is Krug. His girlfriend (Garfunkle & Oates‘ Riki Lindhome) and Uncle Francis (Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul) are not happy that John didn’t stay in the room. He is a wanted man from his escape. Having two teenage girls as witnesses to his location isn’t helping him. They kidnap them and take their car to make their next getaway. When Mari attempts an escape, things get even more violent. The nightmare of her and Paige’s day has escalated.

The 2009 version differs quite a bit from the original in narrative. In the original, the family lives out in the rural area. The daughter and her friend go all the way into New York City where they encounter the sadistic gang who drag them all the way back to their rustic community for their bleak demise. Then the killers go after daughter’s family. This new version doesn’t leave the countryside. The killers taking the girls back home and torturing them and visiting the parents isn’t quite as nasty in the modern take. The finale has a twist not found in the original which turns the film from father’s revenge to a father protecting his family. Garret Dillahunt doesn’t do an impersonation of David A. Hess’s Krug. He’s a little more refined yet still psychopathic. The actor who turns in a truly horrifying performance is Aaron Paul. He’s not the sweet lovable meth maker from Breaking Bad here. He’s pure bad here as he attacks the various members of the Collingwood family. The boxset contains the 110-minute Theatrical version on the 4K UHD disc and the Unrated version that’s 113 minutes on the Blu-ray. The three minutes are some pretty nasty that makes you remember it’s only a movie. Dennis Iliadis made his own version of this tale of the dangers of smoking the devil’s lettuce with Wes Craven signing off on it. He changes up the dynamics so there’s quite a bit different in the two films. You’re not watching a repeat. The Last House On The Left is not a quiet time in the countryside.

The 4K UHD transfer will let you see the gore effects clearly including the microwave finale.

