Fargo arrives on 4K UHD in October

When Fargo arrived in theaters back in 1996, the snow-covered movie was the perfect way to see how dirty a local cineplex’s screens were. Now you’ll be able to see even more detail in the wintry images with the 4K UHD of Fargo arriving in October. You’ll also know how dusty your TV screen is. The film is about a hostage taking gone wrong in the “nice” world of Minnesota. Now you’ll get to take in more details including the iconic woodchipper scene. The best part is that Shout! Studios is coming out with a special edition with a snow globe featuring the woodchipper. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details about Fargo in 4K UHD:

“Two Thumbs Up, Way Up!” – Siskel & Ebert

SHOUT! SELECT PRESENTS 

FARGO [COLLECTOR’S EDITION]

TO THRILL IN A 4K UHD + BLU-RAYTM COMBO PACK NOVEMBER 7, 2023 FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS

Los Angeles, CA – OH GEEZ!… Shout! Studios proudly presents the seven-time Oscar® nominated crime thriller, FARGO [Collector’s Edition] on 4K UHD + BLU-RAYTM  on November 7, 2023. The beloved, twistedly dark comedy will become available on 4K UHD for the first time ever, bringing fans of the cult classic a brand-new way to enjoy the film when they pre-order their copy on the Shout! store.

Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen (No Country for Old Men, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Big Lebowski), this crime thriller features an all-star cast including Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare and more.

In this seven-time Oscar®-nominated film*, things go terribly awry when small-time Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hires two thugs (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife so he can collect the ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. Once people start dying, the very chipper and very pregnant Police Chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) takes the case. Is she up for this challenge? You betcha.

ShoutFactory.com is offering a DELUXE LIMITED EDITION containing the following items:

  • Fargo: Collector’s Edition 2-disc 4K UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover — featuring the original theatrical artwork).
  • A limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster of original theatrical artwork.
  • A reproduction of the “I ♡ GOLF” notepad as featured in the film (50 pages – 4.1” x 5.8”).
  • A limited edition glass snow globe (3.46” x 3.46” x 3.15”) — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring the iconic woodchipper scene. This will ship in a box with Styrofoam lining

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NEW 4K Scan And Restoration Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised By Director Of Photography Roger A. Deakins
  • Audio Commentary With Roger A. Deakins
  • “Minnesota Nice” Featurette
  • Interview With The Coen Brothers And Actor Frances McDormand
  • American Cinematography Article
  • Original Trailer And TV Spot
  • Still Photo Gallery

*1996: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand – winner), Actor in a Supporting Role (William H. Macy), Cinematography, Director, Film Editing, Original Screenplay (winner)

